WDVA February Veteran Voices Newsletter

At the Washington Department of Veterans Affairs, we are proud to recognize individuals who exemplify the values of honor, respect, and gratitude toward our Veterans. Recently, we had the privilege of honoring a young man whose actions have left a lasting mark on all who know his story—Kellen Bradley, a 14-year-old student from Orting High School. Kellen's thoughtful and selfless act of kindness towards a Veteran is a powerful reminder of the impact that one person’s respect can have in preserving the legacy of those who have served.

While visiting his grandfather in Puyallup, Kellen came across an estate sale where he found a shadow box containing a burial flag in the rain among items marked "free." Recognizing the importance of preserving the legacy of the deceased veteran, Kellen decided to bring the shadow box containing the flag to the nearby Washington Soldiers Home in Orting.

“I took it because I felt like the (estate sale owner) shouldn't have to throw that away,” said Kellen during an interview captured honoring his selfless act. “It was a soldier that had fought for us in the Navy, and I felt like it was the least that I could have done for him. I really like to support those who have supported us and have been through everything for us.”

The shadow box belonged to a Navy Veteran and Kellen's respectful act has ensured that the Veteran’s memory is honored and preserved properly.

