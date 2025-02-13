WDVA February Veteran Voices Newsletter

At the Washington Department of Veterans Affairs, we are proud to recognize individuals who exemplify the values of honor, respect, and gratitude toward our Veterans. Recently, we had the privilege of honoring a young man whose actions have left a lasting mark on all who know his story—Kellen Bradley, a 14-year-old student from Orting High School. Kellen's thoughtful and selfless act of kindness towards a Veteran is a powerful reminder of the impact that one person’s respect can have in preserving the legacy of those who have served.
While visiting his grandfather in Puyallup, Kellen came across an estate sale where he found a shadow box containing a burial flag in the rain among items marked "free." Recognizing the importance of preserving the legacy of the deceased veteran, Kellen decided to bring the shadow box containing the flag to the nearby Washington Soldiers Home in Orting.
“I took it because I felt like the (estate sale owner) shouldn't have to throw that away,” said Kellen during an interview captured honoring his selfless act. “It was a soldier that had fought for us in the Navy, and I felt like it was the least that I could have done for him. I really like to support those who have supported us and have been through everything for us.”
The shadow box belonged to a Navy Veteran and Kellen's respectful act has ensured that the Veteran’s memory is honored and preserved properly.
Washington Department of Veterans Affairs Appoints New Suicide Prevention Program Manager
The Washington Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) is proud to announce the appointment of Nicole Vreeland as the new Suicide Prevention Program Manager. With a deep commitment to supporting Washington's Veterans and families, Vreeland will lead initiatives aimed at enhancing mental health services, increasing awareness, and reducing suicide rates among the Veteran community.
In her new role, Nicole will oversee WDVA’s comprehensive suicide prevention efforts, focusing on implementing effective strategies, providing resources, and collaborating with community partners and develop reports and updates to the legislature to ensure Veterans and their families receive the critical support they need. Additionally, she will lead the Washington State Governor’s Challenge | WDVA.
Nicole Vreeland has 17 years of experience in state government service with over 20 years in the field of mental health and community healthcare, and a passion for improving the lives of Veterans and their families. Her role will involve coordinating programs, providing outreach, and ensuring access to a range of mental health and crisis services, all aimed at preventing suicide and fostering long-term well-being for Veterans and family members.
A Black History Month Message from Deputy Director Solomon Gilbert
This Black History Month, we’re celebrating the powerful contributions of African Americans in shaping labor movements and fighting for workers' rights. African Americans have played a key role in challenging inequality and creating change in the workforce. Their resilience and activism have transformed industries and continue to inspire generations.
We invite you to watch this video to learn more about the impact of African Americans in labor movements and honor their legacy in the fight for justice and equality. Tune in, reflect, and share the message!
To submit a request for WDVA materials please follow this link or click on the QR code above: Request WDVA Brochures
Washington Veterans Home
The Washington Veterans Home in Port Orchard had the honor of hosting the South Kitsap Artists for a heartwarming art show!
Our honored residents were delighted by the diverse range of artistic talents and mediums on display. We want to extend a huge thank you to the eight incredible artists who shared their creativity and passion with our veterans.
Here's to celebrating art, community, and the spirit of giving!
Washington Soldiers Home
Your WDVA Director and Deputy Director recently visited the Washington Soldiers Home and Transitional Housing Program (THP) in Orting to engage with staff, discuss ideas, and address questions regarding the budget and hiring pauses.
During their visit, they toured the recent THP renovations, observed a Change Agility management training session, and expressed their gratitude to the staff for their commitment to serving those who served.
Walla Walla Veterans Home
103-year-old WWII Veteran Herald Reid, a resident of the Walla Walla Veterans Home, recently shared his heroic story with Dixie Ferguson.
His remarkable journey will be preserved in the Library of Congress as part of the Veterans History Project, honoring his legacy for future generations.
Spokane Veterans Home
The Spokane Symphony recently visited the Spokane Veterans Home and brought music, joy, and fun to the residents.
Everyone had an amazing time and can't wait for their next performance!
Suicide Prevention and Support
The WDVA Suicide Prevention Program is dedicated to fostering connection, building self-efficacy, and instilling hope.
Washington State offers a wealth of resources for Service Members, Veterans, and their families, and our goal is to strengthen and expand this network to provide genuine support, guidance, and compassion for those in need. Together, we can make a difference.
See below for additional information and program resources.
Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program
The Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program enables the WDVA to provide resources toward community-based suicide prevention efforts to meet the needs of eligible Veterans and their Families through outreach, peer support, suicide prevention services, and connection to VA and community resources.
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.