Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte

CANADA, December 2 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Mark Rutte. He was joined by the Minister of National Defence, Bill Blair.

The leaders underscored the importance of unity amongst NATO Allies in responding to global security challenges, strengthening maritime and arctic security co-operation, and addressing regional instability. They also reaffirmed NATO’s role in ensuring global stability.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Secretary General Rutte reiterated their unwavering support for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion. The leaders discussed NATO’s role in supporting Ukraine’s defence and underscored the importance of maintaining pressure on Russia. They emphasized that there can be no sustainable peace in Europe without security for Ukraine and that any peaceful outcome to the dispute must involve Ukraine.

The Prime Minister and the Secretary General emphasized their commitment to NATO’s core mission of collective defence and stability. They also agreed on the importance of adapting to current and future security challenges amid rising uncertainty in the international order. Prime Minister Trudeau reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to strengthening the Alliance and increasing defence spending.

The leaders agreed to remain in close contact.