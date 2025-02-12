GEORGIA, February 12 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced his appointment of Josh Lamb as director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS). Lamb will fill the role following the departure of previous director Chris Stallings.

"I'm honored to welcome Lt. Col. Lamb to GEMA and thank him for stepping into this important leadership role that is critical to the safety and recovery of Georgia's communities, especially as we continue to rebuild from Hurricane Helene and other storms," said Governor Brian Kemp. "I know Lt. Col. Lamb is committed to that mission and will provide the leadership necessary to ensure our state is prepared to respond to disaster and proactively keep Georgians safe. Marty, the girls, and I also want to thank Mike Smith for his service during this recent transitional period and for his continued leadership as GEMA Chief of Staff."

Lieutenant Colonel Josh Lamb serves as the Department of Public Safety's Assistant Commissioner, overseeing several key areas, including the Office of Professional Standards, the Human Resources Division, the Public Information Office, the Office of Public Safety Support, and Legislative Affairs. He was appointed to his role as Assistant Commissioner on October 1, 2023, having previously served as the Director of Administrative Services.

Lt. Col. Lamb began his law enforcement career in 1996 as a special agent with the Tri-Circuit Drug Task Force after graduating from Georgia Southern University with a bachelor’s degree in justice studies. In 1998, he joined the Georgia State Patrol and graduated from the 74th Trooper School. He has held various positions throughout his career, including corporal at Post 11 Hinesville, sergeant at Post 45 Statesboro, sergeant first class at Post 45 Statesboro, Post 16 Helena, and Post 18 Reidsville. He also dedicated eight years as a State of Georgia SWAT team member. In addition, he served as a lieutenant in the Planning and Research Unit, where he developed departmental policies, organized special events such as the 2018 National College Championship Game and Super Bowl LIII, and worked on legislative matters, including the distracted driving law. His roles have included director of training, SWAT team commander, executive officer to the deputy commissioner, chief of staff, and director of administrative services.

Lt. Col. Lamb earned a master's degree in public administration from Columbus State University and attended the 259th Session of the FBI National Academy, where he was one of only two individuals from Georgia ever chosen to represent his session as class spokesperson. He also served as an FBI executive fellow and has taught nationally. He graduated from the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police Chief Executive Training Course. He recently served as the head of delegation for the 31st Georgia Law Enforcement Delegation to Israel.

Lt. Col. Lamb and his wife, Alison, have two daughters, Kenley and Karson.