Department of Health issues update to actions on licenses of health care facilities

For immediate release: February 12, 2025 (25-023)

Media contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health has issued an update on enforcement actions previously taken on the following health care facilities in our state. The Department of Health protects and promotes public health, safety, and welfare in Washington by regulating the competency and quality of health care providers and facilities. The agency establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms, and discipline. Rules, policies, and procedures promote the delivery of quality health care to people in Washington. The legal documents on these Facilities cases can be seen online as they become available by clicking the link on Facilities Inspections and Investigations Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. King County The Department of Health (DOH) previously issued a notice of intent to issue a civil fine on the license of Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA for the failure of their hospital staffing committee to submit a committee charter by July 1, 2024, as required under RCW 70.41.420(11). The fine amount issued totaled $1,000. The hospital staffing committee successfully submitted their committee charter in August 2024 and the hospital paid the fine. RCW 70.41.420 required hospitals to establish a hospital staffing committee by January 1, 2024. The staffing committee must be comprised of 50 percent nursing staff providing direct patient care (nonsupervisory and nonmanagerial) selected in accordance with the collective bargaining representative(s) or, for hospitals without collective bargaining representation, selected by their peers. The other 50 percent of the members are determined by the hospital administration which can include the chief financial officer, the chief nursing officer(s), patient care unit directors or managers, or their designees. Under RCW 70.41.420(11), it was required for the hospital staffing committee to submit its charter to DOH by July 1, 2024. Approved hospital staffing committee charters can be viewed here – Hospital Policies. The Department of Health previously issued a notice of intent to issue a civil fine on the license of St. Francis Hospital located in Federal Way, WA. The notice issued a civil fine in the amount of $10,000 for repeat citations related to the facility’s use of restraints and insufficient staff training associated with restraint use. The hospital successfully paid their fine in January 2025.

Pierce County The Department of Health (DOH) has entered into an agreed order with Behavioral Health Agency licensee Rainier Recovery Centers, LLC (Rainier Recovery) located in Pierce County. Initial charges issued via an immediate suspension in November 2024 allege that Rainier Recovery, which provides outpatient substance use disorder treatment services, employed counselors who lacked required education and supervision to provide the services the facilities were licensed for. Furthermore, they failed to promptly and accurately report the clinical assessments and progress of patients, including those who were undergoing court-ordered treatment and monitoring. As part of the agreed order, Rainier Recovery will be on probation for a period of 10 years, must provide a comprehensive Plan of Correction which includes provisions for retaining a consultant and administrator approved by DOH, pay a $10,000 fine, allow unannounced audits of all sites, and limit the owner to responsibilities that do not include health care provider activities and day-to-day operations. The agreed order can be viewed in the Facilities Inspections and Investigations Search. Spokane County The Department of Health (DOH) previously issued a notice of intent to issue a civil fine on the license of MultiCare Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, WA for the failure of their hospital staffing committee to submit a committee charter by July 1, 2024, as required under RCW 70.41.420(11). The fine amount issued totaled $15,500. The hospital staffing committee successfully submitted their committee charter in December 2024 and the hospital paid the fine. RCW 70.41.420 required hospitals to establish a hospital staffing committee by January 1, 2024. The staffing committee must be comprised of 50 percent nursing staff providing direct patient care (nonsupervisory and nonmanagerial) selected in accordance with the collective bargaining representative(s) or, for hospitals without collective bargaining representation, selected by their peers. The other 50 percent of the members are determined by the hospital administration which can include the chief financial officer, the chief nursing officer(s), patient care unit directors or managers, or their designees. Under RCW 70.41.420(11), it was required for the hospital staffing committee to submit its charter to DOH by July 1, 2024. Approved hospital staffing committee charters can be viewed here – Hospital Policies. The Department of Health (DOH) previously issued a notice of intent to issue a civil fine on the license of MultiCare Valley Hospital in Spokane Valley, WA for the failure of their hospital staffing committee to submit a committee charter by July 1, 2024, as required under RCW 70.41.420(11). The fine amount issued totaled $15,500. The hospital staffing committee successfully submitted their committee charter in December 2024 and the hospital paid the fine. RCW 70.41.420 required hospitals to establish a hospital staffing committee by January 1, 2024. The staffing committee must be comprised of 50 percent nursing staff providing direct patient care (nonsupervisory and nonmanagerial) selected in accordance with the collective bargaining representative(s) or, for hospitals without collective bargaining representation, selected by their peers. The other 50 percent of the members are determined by the hospital administration which can include the chief financial officer, the chief nursing officer(s), patient care unit directors or managers, or their designees. Under RCW 70.41.420(11), it was required for the hospital staffing committee to submit its charter to DOH by July 1, 2024. Approved hospital staffing committee charters can be viewed here – Hospital Policies. Thurston County The Department of Health (DOH) previously issued a notice of intent to issue a civil fine on the license of MultiCare Capital Medical Center in Olympia, WA for the failure of their hospital staffing committee to submit a committee charter by July 1, 2024, as required under RCW 70.41.420(11). The fine amount issued totaled $1,000. The hospital staffing committee successfully submitted their committee charter in August 2024 and the hospital paid the fine. RCW 70.41.420 required hospitals to establish a hospital staffing committee by January 1, 2024. The staffing committee must be comprised of 50 percent nursing staff providing direct patient care (nonsupervisory and nonmanagerial) selected in accordance with the collective bargaining representative(s) or, for hospitals without collective bargaining representation, selected by their peers. The other 50 percent of the members are determined by the hospital administration which can include the chief financial officer, the chief nursing officer(s), patient care unit directors or managers, or their designees. Under RCW 70.41.420(11), it was required for the hospital staffing committee to submit its charter to DOH by July 1, 2024. Approved hospital staffing committee charters can be viewed here – Hospital Policies. Yakima County The Department of Health (DOH) previously issued a notice of intent to issue a civil fine on the license of Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital Association (aka MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital) in Yakima, WA for the failure of their hospital staffing committee to submit a committee charter by July 1, 2024, as required under RCW 70.41.420(11). The fine amount issued totaled $3,000. The hospital staffing committee successfully submitted their committee charter in October 2024 and the hospital paid the fine.

RCW 70.41.420 required hospitals to establish a hospital staffing committee by January 1, 2024. The staffing committee must be comprised of 50 percent nursing staff providing direct patient care (nonsupervisory and nonmanagerial) selected in accordance with the collective bargaining representative(s) or, for hospitals without collective bargaining representation, selected by their peers. The other 50 percent of the members are determined by the hospital administration which can include the chief financial officer, the chief nursing officer(s), patient care unit directors or managers, or their designees. Under RCW 70.41.420(11), it was required for the hospital staffing committee to submit its charter to DOH by July 1, 2024. Approved hospital staffing committee charters can be viewed here – Hospital Policies.

The DOH website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and follow us on X (formerly Twitter). Sign up for the DOH blog, Public Health Connection.



###