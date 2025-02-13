Community Hospital Corporation and CarePilot Forge Strategic Partnership Following Successful Pilot of Ambient AI Technology

KANSAS CITY, Mo. and PLANO, Texas, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarePilot, a leader in AI-driven medical documentation for community healthcare, today announced a new strategic partnership with Plano, TX based Community Hospital Corporation (CHC) following a successful pilot of CarePilot’s ambient AI technology in several CHC facilities. Under this partnership, CHC plans to deploy and distribute CarePilot’s AI scribe solution across their managed and affiliated hospitals nationwide.

CarePilot’s ambient AI technology transforms spoken clinical conversations into comprehensive, structured documentation, enabling clinicians to focus on delivering patient care rather than on administrative tasks. This partnership is expected to streamline clinical workflows and ultimately enhance the patient experience throughout CHC’s extensive network.



“We're excited to work with CarePilot to bring AI to community health care and improve the experience for our patients and providers,” said Joe Ford, Regional Vice President of Information Technology at CHC.

CHC is renowned for its support of community-based hospitals nationwide. The organization is either directly responsible for or supports the day-to-day operations of 23 hospitals across the country. Additionally, CHC Consulting, CHC IT management, Telecom and Supply chain programs extend its influence to over 200 network hospitals. This broad reach positions CHC as a pivotal force in enhancing community health care delivery across diverse regions. By integrating CarePilot’s AI solution, the partnership aims to reduce administrative burdens on clinicians, optimize clinical documentation, and foster more meaningful interactions between healthcare providers and their patients.

"We're committed to bringing cutting-edge technology to rural and community hospitals. Our collaboration with CarePilot and their ambient AI platform is a testament to that commitment. By automating documentation in ambulatory, ED, and inpatient settings, and ensuring seamless compatibility with various EHRs, we're not only improving operational efficiency, but also making this advanced technology accessible to our dedicated healthcare professionals, ultimately driving better patient outcomes in the communities we serve.”

