When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 11, 2025 FDA Publish Date: February 12, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Foodborne Illness - Botulism Company Name: AKT Trading Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Menma Ajitsuke Prepared Bamboo Shoot

Company Announcement

AKT Trading Inc of Torrance, California is recalling 120 packages of Menma Ajitsuke Prepared Bamboo Shoot Product, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

The bamboo shoot product was distributed at Tokyo Central Costa Mesa store in Costa Mesa, California.

The affected product is packaged in a plastic bag and can be identified by the following information:

Brand Name: CHOSHIYA

Product Name: MENMA AJITSUKE PREPARED BAMBOO SHOOTS

Container: 8.8oz plastic bag

JANCODE (UPC): 4983673527332

Expiration Date: 1/29/2025

No illnesses have been reported to date.

This issue was discovered on 1/14/2025 at the Tokyo Central Costa Mesa retail store where the product was found being sold under ambient (non-refrigerated) conditions. The missing "Keep Refrigerated" label likely contributed to this issue. The product was immediately removed from sale at this location. Consumers who have purchased the affected product with the specified expiration date are urged not to consume it. Consumers should discard the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

AKT Trading Inc. is committed to the safety and quality of its products and is taking this action out of an abundance of caution. We are cooperating fully with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on this matter.

Consumers with questions may contact AKT Trading Inc. at 310-715-2174 or info@aktusa.com.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.