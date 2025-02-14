New Recovery Movement in Providence Weekly Saturdays 6 PM

National Coach, Pastor Junior of Recovery Church with Team

Join new growing Recovery Church Movement in Providence - first in the State!

A Church Created BY the Recovery Community FOR the Recovery Community” — 12 Steps+Faith in Jesus” — Founders

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Recovery Church Movement in Providence-Rhode Island (RCP-RI) returns this Saturday at 6:00 PM weekly at Oasis of Grace Church, 464 Silver Spring Street in Providence, Rhode Island, 02904. Rhode Island recently “planted” its First Recovery Church in the state in the city of Providence last month, and the soft launch was attended by more than 100 people around the community. Recovery Church Providence is a new inspirational movement: “A Church Created BY the Recovery Community FOR the Recovery Community” where “they can belong before they believe and before they behave.”RCP-RI is a combination of Faith meets 12-step recovery program and fellowship. The gatherings held weekly include refreshments, fellowship and music rotating a series of worship, 12-step work and teachings, bible readings, prayer, guest speakers, open discussion, and recovery resources. It is an exciting and inviting safe space to come to and work your recovery by the saving power of Jesus Christ with the support of seasoned recovery specialists and Pastors where attendees are encouraged and guided in recovery from addictions and gain faith, purpose, healing, and restoration. This is for men and women of all ages seeking to recover, or are currently in recovery, a desire to learn more, or volunteer for service, and to help others. All faiths are welcome.More than 140,000 people die annually in the US due to excessive alcohol drinking and nearly 100,000 from drug overdoses. Recovery Church Providence-RI is part of the Recovery Church Movement that began in Florida*. This new movement offers hope to people struggling with alcohol and drug addictions where God restores our hope to health. The movement is spreading and growing rapidly and saving lives. This is the 88th church to open in the US and is now expanding into other countries. Additionally, it provides opportunities for individuals to serve the community—whether through volunteerism or spiritual service. For more information, please contact Normajean, the Campus & Spiritual Director @ 401-363-3067 or Pastor Gina Russo @ 401-359-4444 or via email @ ProvidenceRI@recovery.church or visit: facebook .com/RecoveryChurchProvidenceRI/*Recovery Church Movement (RCM) was founded over a decade ago and a network of Recovery Churches reaching and training those in early recovery to grow in their faith and recovery. RCM is a bridge between the 12-Step Fellowships and the Church. We train, coach, and help people learn to become disciple-makers within the recovery community and start, plant, and reproduce Recovery Churches. https://www.recovery.church/

