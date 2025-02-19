Kentmere Healthcare Consulting Corporation Names New Medical Director

Brook E. Lau, D.O. to focus on Safety Evaluation and Risk Management

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kentmere Healthcare Consulting Corporation ( www.kentmerehealth.com ) has named Brook E. Lau, D.O. as Medical Director, Safety Evaluation and Risk Management.In that role, she will conduct background research in the development of Kentmere’s proprietary guidances and client-exclusive Proactive reviews on clinical tests. In addition, she will collect and compile the opinions of professional clinical societies, medical guidance databases, and current medical literature. She holds a D.O. from Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine.“Dr. Lau brings both clinical and research experience to this position,” said Russel Kaufman, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Kentmere Healthcare Consulting Corporation. “Understanding standard of care is a very important consideration in our guidances to health plans, and her experience with patients in a hospital setting and later with global pharmaceutical corporations enable her to continue placing Kentmere guidances on lab testing as the industry standard.”Prior to joining Kentmere Healthcare Consulting Corporation, Dr. Lau, a Cleveland Clinic trained psychiatrist, worked directly with patients in a variety of clinical settings. Later, embarking on a second profession in pharmaceutical settings, Dr. Lau monitored medication safety for Wyeth, Pfizer, and GSK. In addition, she collaborated with teams of scientists monitoring the pre/post market safety and efficacy of multiple medications and authored safety reports to the FDA and worldwide regulatory agencies.Kentmere Healthcare Consulting Corporation established the laboratory benefit management program category in 2000. Founded and headquartered in Wilmington, Del., the company has pioneered the LBMP category and provides proprietary and highly customized laboratory benefit management programs to health plans guiding payers to improved quality and service while saving health plans, their employer customers and members tens of millions of dollars annually.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.