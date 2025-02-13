Christian Hip-Hop Artist Ruack Slater Drops ‘A Real Man‘ – A Call to Faith & Purpose

Ruack Slater standing next to a microphone with his logo in the background, promoting his message of motivation and inspiration.

Ruack Slater releases “A Real Man,” a powerful Christian hip-hop single urging men to rise in faith, break chains, and reclaim their purpose.

I once chased the world’s definition of success, but God saved me and gave me a new purpose—to use my voice to break chains, inspire change, and lead people back to truth through music.” — Ruack Slater, Christian Hip-Hop Artist

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ruack Slater Unleashes “A Real Man” – A Christian Hip-Hop Anthem Challenging Men to Rise Christian hip-hop artist Ruack Slater has released his powerful new single, “A Real Man,” a thought-provoking anthem calling men to step into their God-given purpose. With a bold message rooted in faith, honor, and truth, this track breaks through the noise of mainstream rap to uplift and inspire.🔥 A Song That Speaks to a GenerationIn an era where music often glorifies violence, materialism, and empty pursuits, Ruack Slater offers a refreshing alternative—a sound that elevates, empowers, and awakens. “A Real Man” is more than a song; it’s a call to action for men to reclaim their faith, lead with integrity, and reject the lies of a broken culture.💬 Ruack Slater shares:"For too long, we’ve allowed the world to define what a man should be—chasing status, success, and self-destruction. But a real man stands on faith. He honors God, protects his family, and leads with wisdom. That’s the message behind this song.”🚀 Gaining Momentum in Christian Hip-HopSince its release, “A Real Man” has been gaining traction across streaming platforms and social media, with listeners praising its raw energy, powerful message, and high-quality production. The track is set to make waves in the Christian hip-hop community and beyond, reaching those searching for music with deeper meaning.🎵 Fans say this track is a game-changer:✅ “This is the music men NEED right now.”✅ “Finally, a song that speaks truth and uplifts instead of tearing down.”✅ “Christian rap is on another level—this song proves it!”🎬 Music Video: A Visual Representation of ChangeThe official music video for “A Real Man” brings the song’s message to life. Set against powerful urban visuals, the video captures the struggles and breakthroughs of real men choosing faith over destruction. The video is now available on YouTube, and audiences are encouraged to watch, share, and comment on how this message impacts them.🎧 Listen Now: "A Real Man" by Ruack SlaterApple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/a-real-man-feat-king-blackman/1789811801?i=1789811802 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/5jnZCGdY3rpP8utDp7rYeN?utm_medium=share&utm Pandora: https://www.pandora.com/artist/ruack-slater/a-real-man-feat-king-blackman/a-real-man-feat-king-blackman/TRlPw3cJZ3blVqk Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DSQX9WKX Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/albums/B0DSQ9ZQTJ?trackAsin=B0DSQX9WKX Anghami: https://play.anghami.com/song/1194763979?refer=linktree iTunes: https://geo.music.apple.com/us/album/_/1789811801?app=itunes&at=1000lHKX&ct=linktree_http&i=1789811802&itscg=30200&itsct=lt_m&ls=1&mt=1 Deezer: https://www.deezer.com/en/track/3180816221 Tidal: https://listen.tidal.com/album/410852083/track/410852085 📢 Join the conversation. Share the message.🔗 Connect with Ruack Slater📺 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@RuackSlater 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ruackslater 📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ruackslater 🎵 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ruackslater ⓧ X: https://x.com/RuackSlater 🎤 Song Credits:Artist: Ruack SlaterFeatured Artist: King BlackmanProducer: Arturo Cabrera Brambilla (@acbmusic)Video Production: Latino Live Studios📩 For Press & Media Inquiries:Chris Krefftruackslater@gmail.com🎤 “A Real Man” is out now. Will you answer the call?

Ruack Slater – A Real Man (Official Music Video) ft. King Blackman

