W Energy and Agile Midstream Products Announce Strategic Partnership: An Oil and Gas Measurement and Accounting Solution

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- W Energy Software , a leading provider of cloud-based energy solutions for upstream and midstream companies, and Agile Midstream Products (AMP), the innovators behind the cutting-edge HighWire measurement system, have announced a strategic partnership to deliver a seamless next-generation measurement and accounting solution for midstream energy companies.This collaboration aligns AMP’s HighWire technology with W Energy’s Stream+ platform , paving the way for a connected, modern approach to energy measurement and reconciliation. The combined solution is set to replace outdated legacy systems with a scalable, cloud-native alternative that enhances operational efficiency, accuracy, and profitability.Driving Measurable Value Through InnovationAMP’s HighWire solution is a true cloud-based measurement system designed to eliminate the inefficiencies of legacy technology. HighWire operates as a SaaS model, allowing for rapid deployment, minimal upfront investment, and continuous enhancements at no additional cost, eliminating capital-intensive installations, per-user fees and lengthy implementation timelines.W Energy’s Stream+ platform seamlessly connects field to back office for midstream and upstream companies. The platform consolidates operational, financial, and technical data into one system delivering improved operational efficiency and decision making, reduced costs, increased agility, and enhanced security.Key benefits of the combined W Energy and AMP solution include:- Real-Time Data Accuracy – HighWire’s cloud-based measurement technology ensures precise volume tracking, reducing discrepancies and revenue loss.- Improved Workflow – HighWire is designed to complement Stream+, positioning customers for a seamless connection that will eliminate manual data entry and improve workflow efficiency.- Faster Close Cycles – Automated measurement and reconciliation streamline month-end processes, accelerating financial reporting.Scalability & Flexibility – The unified, cloud-native platforms adapt to evolving business needs across gathering, processing, transportation, and logistics.- Lower Operational Costs – Customers gain real-time visibility into imbalances through HighWire’s configurable notification system that proactively alerts users to discrepancies, reducing financial exposure and increasing efficiency.A Partnership Built on Customer-First InnovationAMP’s deep domain expertise, advanced technology, and the substantial market opportunity they bring to the energy measurement space align expertly W Energy’s Stream+ platform, which aims to overcome operational challenges caused by disparate data and disconnected systems.“The combination of W Energy and AMP creates an unmatched solution for operators,” said Rachel Collins, CEO at W Energy Software. “By integrating HighWire with Stream+, we’ll be providing customers with the benefits of consolidated, high-quality master data within a single, unified platform.”“Our technology was purpose-built to address the long-standing pain points of the energy measurement sector,” added Steven Croy, CEO at AMP. “Partnering with W Energy means our customers can now experience a fully connected interface between measurement and accounting, reducing errors and driving profitability.”About W Energy SoftwareW Energy, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is revolutionizing the oil and gas industry with a fully integrated, cloud-based software solution for upstream and midstream oil and gas companies. W Energy’s Stream+ software platform offers a fully integrated suite of upstream modules covering accounting, land management, production, and field service operations, while midstream operators can access fully integrated plant accounting, pipeline accounting, and land management solutions. Countless energy professionals turn to W Energy to help their businesses adapt, grow, and become more profitable. As the energy industry evolves, so does W Energy; the company continuously refines its platform to empower today’s needs and tomorrow’s advancements.About Agile Midstream Products (AMP)Founded in 2015, AMP is the creator of HighWire, a next-generation, true cloud measurement system designed for natural gas and liquids midstream and upstream companies. HighWire delivers real-time data accuracy, seamless integration, and cost-effective scalability.

