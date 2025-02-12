Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,797 in the last 365 days.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2024 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2024 fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

2024 Fourth Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • 87 consecutive quarters of profitability
  • Net income increased 51.2% to $8.4 million, or $0.61 per basic and diluted share, from $5.5 million, or $0.41 per basic and diluted share
  • Asset quality remains at historically strong levels with nonperforming loans of only $3.1 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $22.4 million at December 31, 2023
  • Net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00%
  • Allowance for credit losses was 826.70% of nonperforming loans
  • Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.12%
  • Net interest margin increased 27 basis points to 2.84%
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 59.82%, compared to 69.23% for the same period a year ago

2024 Full-Year Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Total loans, net were $2.56 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $2.58 billion at December 31, 2023 and $2.54 billion at September 30, 2024
  • Total assets increased 2.5% to $3.36 billion
  • Deposits increased 3.0% to a record $2.69 billion
  • Stockholders’ equity increased 5.9% to $335.2 million
  • Net interest income after provision for credit losses increased 7.5% to $85.6 million
  • Return on average tangible equity was 8.91%
  • F&M ended 2024 with excellent liquidity levels, and over $690 million in contingent funding sources, and a cash-to-assets ratio of 5.3%, compared to 4.3% at December 31, 2023
  • Dividend raised 3.8% year-over-year, representing the 30th consecutive annual increase in the Company’s regular dividend payment since 1994

Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our strong 2024 financial performance reflects solid execution of our multi-year strategic plan, as we have remained focused on continual improvements, managing the items under our control, and providing our customers and communities with outstanding, and local financial services. Thanks to the unwavering dedication of our team and the trust of our customers, F&M’s financial and operating results strengthened throughout 2024. This performance creates a solid foundation and further solidifies F&M’s position as a leading community bank in the Ohio, Indiana and Michigan markets we serve.”

Mr. Eller continued, “Strong earnings growth in 2024 was driven by the success of ongoing strategies aimed at expanding our net interest margin, maintaining excellent asset quality, and driving efficiencies across our business. Core earnings for the 2024 fourth quarter were strong as net interest income after provision for credit losses increased 16.1% year-over-year to a quarterly record of $22.6 million, and noninterest income expanded 4.1% year-over-year to $4.0 million. We believe these trends highlight the improvements we have made to profitability, and we expect these trends to continue in the second half 2025.”

Income Statement
Net income for the 2024 fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, was $8.4 million, compared to $5.5 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2024 fourth quarter was $0.61, compared to $0.41 for the same period last year. Net income for the 2024 twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was $25.9 million, compared to $22.8 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2024 twelve months was $1.90, compared to $1.67 for the same period last year.

Deposits
At December 31, 2024, total deposits were a record $2.69 billion, an increase of 3.0% from December 31, 2023. The Company’s cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.01% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 3.02% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the 2024 twelve months ended December 31, 2024, F&M’s cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.12%, compared to 2.53% in the prior year reflecting the higher rate environment and growth in interest-bearing checking and savings accounts.  

Mr. Eller commented, “Throughout 2024, we pursued strategies aimed at optimizing our deposit base and growing low-cost checking (DDA) deposits. Since the beginning of 2024, we added nearly 7,500 new checking accounts, and benefited from new and expanded relationships at offices that were opened in 2023. As a result, we ended 2024 with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 94.4%, compared to 98.0% at December 31, 2023.”

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality
“While the demand for loans is high across our markets, our approach to risk and pricing remains prudent. This strategy has contributed to historically strong asset quality over the past two quarters and is a testament to F&M’s risk, lending, and compliance capabilities and high-performing teams.   We expect loan growth to increase modestly in 2025, with growth weighted in the back half of the year. In addition, 31.4% of our loan portfolio is subject to reprice in the next 12 months. We believe these favorable trends will contribute to higher net interest income in 2025,” continued Mr. Eller.

Total loans, net at December 31, 2024, decreased 0.7%, or by $19.3 million to $2.56 billion, compared to $2.58 billion at December 31, 2023. The year-over-year decline was driven primarily by lower consumer real estate, consumer, and agricultural real estate loans, partially offset primarily by higher commercial and industrial and agricultural loans. Compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024, total loans, net at December 31, 2024 increased by 0.9% or $23.5 million.

F&M continues to closely monitor its loan portfolio with a particular emphasis on higher risk sectors. Nonperforming loans were $3.1 million, or 0.12% of total loans at December 31, 2024, compared to $22.4 million, or 0.87% of total loans at December 31, 2023, and $2.9 million, or 0.11% at September 30, 2024.

F&M maintains a well-balanced, diverse and high performing CRE portfolio. CRE loans represented 51.2% of the Company’s total loan portfolio at December 31, 2024. In addition, F&M’s commercial real estate office credit exposure represented 5.2% of the Company's total loan portfolio at December 31, 2024, with a weighted average loan-to-value of approximately 64% and an average loan of approximately $958,100.

F&M’s CRE portfolio included the following categories at December 31, 2024:



CRE Category 		 
Dollar
Balance 		  Percent of
CRE
Portfolio(*) 		  Percent of
Total Loan
Portfolio(*)
             
Industrial   $ 269,315   20.6%   10.5%
Multi-family     233,868   17.8%   9.1%
Retail     219,395   16.7%   8.6%
Hotels     141,514   10.8%   5.5%
Office     134,139   10.2%   5.2%
Gas Stations     70,767   5.4%   2.8%
Food Service     49,246   3.8%   1.9%
Senior Living     31,799   2.4%   1.3%
Development     29,491   2.3%   1.2%
Auto Dealers     28,081   2.1%   1.1%
Other     103,196   7.9%   4.0%
Total CRE   $ 1,310,811   100.0%   51.2%

* Numbers have been rounded

At December 31, 2024, the Company’s allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans was 826.70%, compared to 111.95% at December 31, 2023. The allowance to total loans was 1.07% at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.06% at December 31, 2023. Including accretable yield adjustments, associated with the Company’s prior acquisitions, F&M’s allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.08% at December 31, 2024, compared to 1.13% at December 31, 2023.

Mr. Eller concluded, “Throughout the new year, we will leverage F&M’s strong banking platform, while continuing to make strategic investments that expanded our operations, capabilities, and services. We believe this will expand operating efficiencies and produce better outcomes for our customers. I am proud of our strong performance in 2024, and expect 2025 to be another good year for F&M.”

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
Total stockholders’ equity increased 5.9% to $335.2 million, or $24.47 per share at December 31, 2024, from $316.5 million, or $23.17 per share at December 31, 2023. The Company’s Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.12%, remained stable compared to December 31, 2023.

Tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $270.0 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $254.2 million at December 31, 2023. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2024, was $17.74 per share, compared to $16.29 per share at December 31, 2023.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.8825 per share, representing a 3.8% increase over the same period last year. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for 30 consecutive years. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the dividend payout ratio was 46.07% compared to 50.65% for the same period last year.

About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:
F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and we have Loan Production Offices in Troy, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Perrysburg and Bryan, Ohio.

Safe Harbor Statement
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes disclosure of financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included within this press release.


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended     Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,
2024		     September 30,
2024		     June 30,
2024		     March 31,
2024		     December 31,
2023		     December 31,
2024		     December 31,
2023		  
Interest Income                                        
Loans, including fees $ 36,663     $ 36,873     $ 36,593     $ 35,200     $ 34,493     $ 145,329     $ 129,344  
Debt securities:                                        
U.S. Treasury and government agencies 1,882     1,467     1,148     1,045     987     5,542     4,090  
Municipalities 384     387     389     394     397     1,554     1,598  
Dividends 367     334     327     333     365     1,361     882  
Federal funds sold 24     7     7     7     8     45     44  
Other 2,531     2,833     2,702     1,675     2,020     9,741     3,850  
Total interest income 41,851     41,901     41,166     38,654     38,270     163,572     139,808  
Interest Expense                                        
Deposits 15,749     16,947     16,488     15,279     15,015     64,463     46,923  
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 274     277     276     284     293     1,111     1,474  
Borrowed funds 2,713     2,804     2,742     2,689     2,742     10,948     8,876  
Subordinated notes 285     284     285     284     285     1,138     1,138  
Total interest expense 19,021     20,312     19,791     18,536     18,335     77,660     58,411  
Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Credit Losses 22,830     21,589     21,375     20,118     19,935     85,912     81,397  
Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses - Loans 346     282     605     (289 )   278     944     1,698  
Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses - Off Balance Sheet Credit Exposures (120 )   (267 )   (18 )   (266 )   189     (671 )   46  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 22,604     21,574     20,788     20,673     19,468     85,639     79,653  
Noninterest Income                                        
Customer service fees 237     300     189     598     415     1,324     1,332  
Other service charges and fees 1,176     1,155     1,085     1,057     1,090     4,473     4,343  
Interchange income 1,322     1,315     1,330     1,429     1,310     5,396     5,318  
Loan servicing income 771     710     513     539     666     2,533     4,405  
Net gain on sale of loans 223     215     314     107     230     859     699  
Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance 248     265     236     216     216     965     834  
Net gain (loss) on sale of other assets owned 22     -     49     -     (86 )   71     (135 )
Net loss on sale of available-for-sale securities -     -     -     -     -     -     (891 )
Total noninterest income 3,999     3,960     3,716     3,946     3,841     15,621     15,905  
Noninterest Expense                                        
Salaries and wages 7,020     7,713     7,589     7,846     6,981     30,168     26,915  
Employee benefits 2,148     2,112     2,112     2,171     1,218     8,543     7,520  
Net occupancy expense 1,072     1,054     999     1,027     1,187     4,152     3,833  
Furniture and equipment 1,032     1,472     1,407     1,353     1,370     5,264     5,022  
Data processing 160     339     448     500     785     1,447     3,147  
Franchise taxes 312     410     265     555     308     1,542     1,487  
ATM expense 328     472     397     473     665     1,670     2,611  
Advertising 498     597     519     530     397     2,144     2,606  
FDIC assessment 505     516     507     580     594     2,108     1,982  
Servicing rights amortization - net 244     219     187     168     182     818     611  
Loan expense 236     244     251     229     246     960     1,055  
Consulting fees 242     251     198     186     192     877     832  
Professional fees 368     453     527     445     331     1,793     1,430  
Intangible asset amortization 446     445     444     445     446     1,780     1,780  
Other general and administrative 1,465     1,128     1,495     1,333     1,532     5,421     6,373  
Total noninterest expense 16,076     17,425     17,345     17,841     16,434     68,687     67,204  
Income Before Income Taxes 10,527     8,109     7,159     6,778     6,875     32,573     28,354  
Income Taxes 2,146     1,593     1,477     1,419     1,332     6,635     5,567  
Net Income 8,381     6,516     5,682     5,359     5,543     25,938     22,787  
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):                                        
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities (7,403 )   11,664     2,531     (1,995 )   13,261     4,797     10,781  
Reclassification adjustment for realized loss on sale of available-for-sale securities -     -     -     -     -     -     891  
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities (7,403 )   11,664     2,531     (1,995 )   13,261     4,797     11,672  
Tax expense (benefit) (1,554 )   2,449     531     (418 )   2,784     1,008     2,451  
Other comprehensive income (loss) (5,849 )   9,215     2,000     (1,577 )   10,477     3,789     9,221  
Comprehensive Income $ 2,532     $ 15,731     $ 7,682     $ 3,782     $ 16,020     $ 29,727     $ 32,008  
Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.61     $ 0.48     $ 0.42     $ 0.39     $ 0.41     $ 1.90     $ 1.67  
Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.61     $ 0.48     $ 0.42     $ 0.39     $ 0.41     $ 1.90     $ 1.67  
Dividends Declared $ 0.22125     $ 0.22125     $ 0.22     $ 0.22     $ 0.22     $ 0.88250     $ 0.85  
                                         


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
 
  December 31,
2024		     September 30,
2024		     June 30,
2024		     March 31,
2024		     December 31,
2023		  
        (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)        
Assets                            
Cash and due from banks $                       174,855     $                       244,572     $                     191,785     $                     186,541     $                      140,917  
Federal funds sold 1,496     932     1,283     1,241     1,284  
Total cash and cash equivalents 176,351     245,504     193,068     187,782     142,201  
                             
Interest-bearing time deposits 2,482     2,727     3,221     2,735     2,740  
Securities - available-for-sale 426,556     404,881     365,209     347,516     358,478  
Other securities, at cost 14,400     15,028     14,721     14,744     17,138  
Loans held for sale 2,996     1,706     1,628     2,410     1,576  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $25,826 12/31/24 and $25,024 12/31/23 2,536,043     2,512,852     2,534,468     2,516,687     2,556,167  
Premises and equipment 33,828     33,779     34,507     35,007     35,790  
Construction in progress -     35     38     9     8  
Goodwill 86,358     86,358     86,358     86,358     86,358  
Loan servicing rights 5,656     5,644     5,504     5,555     5,648  
Bank owned life insurance 34,872     34,624     34,359     34,123     33,907  
Other assets 45,181     46,047     49,552     54,628     43,218  
Total Assets $                    3,364,723     $                    3,389,185     $                  3,322,633     $                  3,287,554     $                   3,283,229  
                             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                            
Liabilities                            
Deposits                            
Noninterest-bearing $                       516,904     $                       481,444     $                     479,069     $                     510,731     $                      528,465  
Interest-bearing                            
NOW accounts 850,462     865,617     821,145     829,236     816,790  
Savings 671,818     661,565     673,284     635,430     599,191  
Time 647,581     676,187     667,592     645,985     663,017  
Total deposits 2,686,765     2,684,813     2,641,090     2,621,382     2,607,463  
                             
Federal funds purchased and securities                            
sold under agreements to repurchase 27,218     27,292     27,218     28,218     28,218  
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances 246,056     263,081     266,102     256,628     265,750  
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs 34,818     34,789     34,759     34,731     34,702  
Dividend payable 2,996     2,998     2,975     2,975     2,974  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 31,659     40,832     27,825     25,930     27,579  
Total liabilities 3,029,512     3,053,805     2,999,969     2,969,864     2,966,686  
                             
Commitments and Contingencies                            
                             
Stockholders' Equity                            
Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued                            
14,564,425 shares 12/31/24 and 12/31/23; outstanding 13,699,536 135,565     135,193     135,829     135,482     135,515  
shares 12/31/24 and 13,664,641 shares 12/31/23                            
Treasury stock - 864,889 shares 12/31/24 and 899,784 shares 12/31/23 (10,985 )   (10,904 )   (11,006 )   (10,851 )   (11,040 )
Retained earnings 235,854     230,465     226,430     223,648     221,080  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (25,223 )   (19,374 )   (28,589 )   (30,589 )   (29,012 )
Total stockholders' equity 335,211     335,380     322,664     317,690     316,543  
                             
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $                    3,364,723     $                    3,389,185     $                  3,322,633     $                  3,287,554     $                   3,283,229  
                             


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
                                           
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Twelve Months Ended
Selected financial data   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   December 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
Return on average assets     0.99%     0.78%     0.69%     0.66%     0.67%     0.78%     0.71%
Return on average equity     10.00%     7.93%     7.13%     6.76%     7.27%     7.98%     7.46%
Yield on earning assets     5.20%     5.27%     5.22%     5.00%     4.93%     5.17%     4.67%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities     3.01%     3.21%     3.18%     3.06%     3.02%     3.12%     2.53%
Net interest spread     2.19%     2.06%     2.04%     1.94%     1.91%     2.05%     2.14%
Net interest margin     2.84%     2.71%     2.71%     2.60%     2.57%     2.72%     2.72%
Efficiency     59.82%     67.98%     69.03%     74.08%     69.23%     67.54%     68.48%
Dividend payout ratio     35.75%     45.99%     52.35%     55.52%     54.23%     46.07%     50.65%
Tangible book value per share   $ 17.74   $ 17.72   $ 16.79   $ 16.39   $ 16.29            
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.12%     8.04%     8.02%     8.40%     8.20%            
Average shares outstanding     13,699,869     13,687,119     13,681,501     13,671,166     13,665,773     13,679,955     13,641,336
                                           
Loans   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		            
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                                          
Commercial real estate   $ 1,310,811   $ 1,301,160   $ 1,303,598   $ 1,304,400   $ 1,337,766            
Agricultural real estate     216,401     220,328     222,558     227,455     223,791            
Consumer real estate     520,114     524,055     525,902     525,178     521,895            
Commercial and industrial     275,152     260,732     268,426     256,051     254,935            
Agricultural     152,080     137,252     142,909     127,670     132,560            
Consumer     63,009     67,394     70,918     74,819     79,591            
Other     24,978     25,916     26,449     26,776     30,136            
Less: Net deferred loan fees, costs and other (1)     (676)     1,499     (1,022)     (982)     517            
Total loans, net   $ 2,561,869   $ 2,538,336   $ 2,559,738   $ 2,541,367   $ 2,581,191            
                                           
                                           
Asset quality data   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		            
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                                          
Nonaccrual loans   $ 3,124   $ 2,898   $ 2,487   $ 19,391   $ 22,353            
90 day past due and accruing   $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -            
Nonperforming loans   $ 3,124   $ 2,898   $ 2,487   $ 19,391   $ 22,353            
Other real estate owned   $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -            
Nonperforming assets   $ 3,124   $ 2,898   $ 2,487   $ 19,391   $ 22,353            
                                           
                                           
Allowance for credit losses   $ 25,826   $ 25,484   $ 25,270   $ 24,680   $ 25,024            
Allowance for unfunded     1,541     1,661     1,928     1,946     2,212            
Total allowance for credit losses   $ 27,367   $ 27,145   $ 27,198   $ 26,626   $ 27,236            
Total allowance for credit losses/total loans     1.07%     1.07%     1.06%     1.05%     1.06%            
Adjusted credit losses with accretable yield/total loans     1.08%     1.10%     1.10%     1.11%     1.13%            
Net charge-offs:                                          
Quarter-to-date   $ 4   $ 68   $ 15   $ 55   $ 531            
Year-to-date   $ 142   $ 138   $ 70   $ 55   $ 551            
Net charge-offs to average loans                                          
Quarter-to-date     0.00%     0.00%     0.00%     0.00%     0.02%            
Year-to-date     0.01%     0.01%     0.00%     0.00%     0.02%            
Nonperforming loans/total loans     0.12%     0.11%     0.10%     0.76%     0.87%            
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans     826.70%     879.37%     1016.08%     127.28%     111.95%            
NPA coverage ratio     826.70%     879.37%     1016.08%     127.28%     111.95%            
                                           
(1) Includes carrying value adjustments of $1.1 million as of December 31, 2024, $3.0 million as of September 30, 2024, $612 thousand as of June 30, 2024, $969 thousand as of March 31, 2024 and $2.7 million as of December 31, 2023 related to interest rate swaps


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
                           
  For the Three Months Ended     For the Three Months Ended  
  December 31, 2024     December 31, 2023  
Interest Earning Assets: Average
Balance		   Interest/
Dividends		   Annualized
Yield/Rate		     Average
Balance		   Interest/
Dividends		   Annualized
Yield/Rate		  
Loans $            2,543,628   $                    36,663   5.77 %   $            2,553,023   $                    34,493   5.41 %
Taxable investment securities 450,648   2,554   2.27 %   386,931   1,660   1.72 %
Tax-exempt investment securities 18,571   79   2.15 %   24,145   89   1.87 %
Fed funds sold & other 209,307   2,555   4.88 %   142,642   2,028   5.69 %
Total Interest Earning Assets 3,222,154   $                    41,851   5.20 %   3,106,741   $                    38,270   4.93 %
                           
Nonearning Assets 174,172             189,202          
                           
Total Assets $            3,396,326             $            3,295,943          
                           
Interest Bearing Liabilities:                          
Savings deposits $            1,548,638   $                      9,459   2.44 %   $            1,392,304   $                      8,570   2.46 %
Other time deposits 666,896   6,290   3.77 %   701,347   6,445   3.68 %
Other borrowed money 255,490   2,713   4.25 %   265,948   2,742   4.12 %
Fed funds purchased & securities                          
sold under agreement to repurchase 27,341   274   4.01 %   28,739   293   4.08 %
Subordinated notes 34,799   285   3.28 %   34,683   285   3.29 %
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities $            2,533,164   $                    19,021   3.01 %   $            2,423,021   $                    18,335   3.02 %
                           
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities 527,751             567,813          
                           
Stockholders' Equity $               335,411             $               305,109          
                           
Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread     $                    22,830   2.19 %       $                    19,935   1.91 %
                           
Net Interest Margin         2.84 %           2.57 %
                           
Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts
                           
                           
  For the Twelve Months Ended     For the Twelve Months Ended  
  December 31, 2024     December 31, 2023  
Interest Earning Assets: Average
Balance		   Interest/
Dividends		   Annualized
Yield/Rate		     Average
Balance		   Interest/
Dividends		   Annualized
Yield/Rate		  
Loans $            2,557,213   $                  145,329   5.68 %   $            2,491,502   $                  129,344   5.19 %
Taxable investment securities 410,764   8,129   1.98 %   394,424   6,204   1.57 %
Tax-exempt investment securities 20,154   328   2.06 %   24,686   366   1.88 %
Fed funds sold & other 176,307   9,786   5.55 %   85,018   3,894   4.58 %
Total Interest Earning Assets 3,164,438   $                  163,572   5.17 %   2,995,630   $                  139,808   4.67 %
                           
Nonearning Assets 164,464             197,726          
                           
Total Assets $            3,328,902             $            3,193,356          
                           
Interest Bearing Liabilities:                          
Savings deposits $            1,502,365   $                    39,750   2.65 %   $            1,376,318   $                    27,424   1.99 %
Other time deposits 663,320   24,713   3.73 %   640,390   19,499   3.04 %
Other borrowed money 262,094   10,948   4.18 %   220,175   8,876   4.03 %
Fed funds purchased & securities                          
sold under agreement to repurchase 27,750   1,111   4.00 %   35,421   1,474   4.16 %
Subordinated notes 34,755   1,138   3.27 %   34,640   1,138   3.29 %
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities $            2,490,284   $                    77,660   3.12 %   $            2,306,944   $                    58,411   2.53 %
                           
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities 513,588             580,931          
                           
Stockholders' Equity $               325,030             $                305,481          
                           
Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread     $                    85,912   2.05 %       $                    81,397   2.14 %
                           
Net Interest Margin         2.72 %           2.72 %
                           
Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
 
  For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024   For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
  As Reported   Excluding Acc/Amort   Difference   As Reported   Excluding Acc/Amort   Difference
  $ Yield     $ Yield     $   Yield     $ Yield     $ Yield     $   Yield  
Interest Earning Assets:                                                  
Loans $         36,663 5.77 %   $     36,039 5.67 %   $          624   0.10 %   $         34,493 5.41 %   $     33,769 5.29 %   $          724   0.12 %
Taxable investment securities 2,554 2.27 %   2,554 2.27 %   -   0.00 %   1,660 1.72 %   1,660 1.72 %   -   0.00 %
Tax-exempt investment securities 79 2.15 %   79 2.15 %   -   0.00 %   89 1.87 %   89 1.87 %   -   0.00 %
Fed funds sold & other 2,555 4.88 %   2,555 4.88 %   -   0.00 %   2,028 5.69 %   2,028 5.69 %   -   0.00 %
Total Interest Earning Assets 41,851 5.20 %   41,227 5.12 %   624   0.08 %   38,270 4.93 %   37,546 4.84 %   724   0.09 %
                                                   
Interest Bearing Liabilities:                                                  
Savings deposits $           9,459 2.44 %   $       9,459 2.44 %   $             -   0.00 %   $           8,570 2.46 %   $       8,570 2.46 %   $             -   0.00 %
Other time deposits 6,290 3.77 %   6,290 3.77 %   -   0.00 %   6,445 3.68 %   6,381 3.64 %   64   0.04 %
Other borrowed money 2,713 4.25 %   2,710 4.24 %   3   0.01 %   2,742 4.12 %   2,760 4.15 %   (18 ) -0.03 %
Federal funds purchased  and                                                  
securities sold under agreement to                                                  
repurchase 274 4.01 %   274 4.01 %   -   0.00 %   293 4.08 %   293 4.08 %   -   0.00 %
Subordinated notes 285 3.28 %   285 3.28 %   -   0.00 %   285 3.29 %   285 3.29 %   -   0.00 %
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 19,021 3.01 %   19,018 3.00 %   3   0.01 %   18,335 3.02 %   18,289 3.02 %   46   0.00 %
                                                   
Interest/Dividend income/yield 41,851 5.20 %   41,227 5.12 %   624   0.08 %   38,270 4.93 %   37,546 4.84 %   724   0.09 %
Interest Expense / yield 19,021 3.01 %   19,018 3.00 %   3   0.01 %   18,335 3.02 %   18,289 3.02 %   46   0.00 %
Net Interest Spread 22,830 2.19 %   22,209 2.12 %   621   0.07 %   19,935 1.91 %   19,257 1.82 %   678   0.09 %
Net Interest Margin   2.84 %     2.76 %       0.08 %     2.57 %     2.48 %       0.09 %
                                                   
  For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024   For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023
  As Reported   Excluding Acc/Amort   Difference   As Reported   Excluding Acc/Amort   Difference
  $ Yield     $ Yield     $   Yield     $ Yield     $ Yield     $   Yield  
Interest Earning Assets:                                                  
Loans $       145,329 5.68 %   $   142,627 5.58 %   $       2,702   0.10 %   $       129,344 5.19 %   $   126,133 5.06 %   $       3,211   0.13 %
Taxable investment securities 8,129 1.98 %   8,129 1.98 %   -   0.00 %   6,204 1.57 %   6,204 1.57 %   -   0.00 %
Tax-exempt investment securities 328 2.06 %   328 2.06 %   -   0.00 %   366 1.88 %   366 1.88 %   -   0.00 %
Fed funds sold & other 9,786 5.55 %   9,786 5.55 %   -   0.00 %   3,894 4.58 %   3,894 4.58 %   -   0.00 %
Total Interest Earning Assets 163,572 5.17 %   160,870 5.09 %   2,702   0.08 %   139,808 4.67 %   136,597 4.57 %   3,211   0.10 %
                                                   
Interest Bearing Liabilities:                                                  
Savings deposits $         39,750 2.65 %   $     39,750 2.65 %   $             -   0.00 %   $         27,424 1.99 %   $     27,424 1.99 %   $             -   0.00 %
Other time deposits 24,713 3.73 %   24,713 3.73 %   -   0.00 %   19,499 3.04 %   19,839 3.10 %   (340 ) -0.06 %
Other borrowed money 10,948 4.18 %   10,964 4.18 %   (16 ) 0.00 %   8,876 4.03 %   8,947 4.06 %   (71 ) -0.03 %
Federal funds purchased  and                                                  
securities sold under agreement to                                                  
repurchase 1,111 4.00 %   1,111 4.00 %   -   0.00 %   1,474 4.16 %   1,474 4.16 %   -   0.00 %
Subordinated notes 1,138 3.27 %   1,138 3.27 %   -   0.00 %   1,138 3.29 %   1,138 3.29 %   -   0.00 %
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 77,660 3.12 %   77,676 3.12 %   (16 ) 0.00 %   58,411 2.53 %   58,822 2.55 %   (411 ) -0.02 %
                                                   
Interest/Dividend income/yield 163,572 5.17 %   160,870 5.09 %   2,702   0.08 %   139,808 4.67 %   136,597 4.57 %   3,211   0.10 %
Interest Expense / yield 77,660 3.12 %   77,676 3.12 %   (16 ) 0.00 %   58,411 2.53 %   58,822 2.55 %   (411 ) -0.02
Net Interest Spread 85,912 2.05 %   83,194 1.97 %   2,718   0.08 %   81,397 2.14 %   77,775 2.02 %   3,622   0.12 %
Net Interest Margin   2.72 %     2.63 %       0.09 %     2.72 %     2.60 %       0.12 %


Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact:
Lars B. Eller
President and Chief Executive Officer
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
(419) 446-2501
leller@fm.bank 		Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2024 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more