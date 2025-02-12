Submit Release
Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2024 Results

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $35.0 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $25.9 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income(1) was $41.3 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $28.0 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. 

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Gross written premiums increased by 23.3% to $373.7 million compared to $303.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Net income increased 35.0% to $35.0 million compared to $25.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Adjusted net income(1) increased 47.5% to $41.3 million compared to $28.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Total loss ratio of 25.7% compared to 19.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Combined ratio of 75.9% compared to 74.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 71.7% compared to 68.8%, in the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Annualized return on equity of 19.5% compared to 23.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 23.1% compared to 25.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023

Full Year 2024 Highlights

  • Gross written premiums increased by 35.1% to $1.5 billion compared to $1.1 billion in 2023
  • Net income increased 48.4% to $117.6 million compared to $79.2 million in 2023
  • Adjusted net income(1) increased 42.8% to $133.5 million compared to $93.5 million in 2023
  • Total loss ratio of 26.4% compared to 21.0% in 2023
  • Combined ratio of 78.1% compared to 76.6% in 2023
  • Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 73.7% compared to 71.2% in 2023
  • Return on equity of 19.6% compared to 18.5% in 2023
  • Adjusted return on equity(1) of 22.2% compared to 21.9% in 2023

(1)  See discussion of Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators below.

Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Palomar’s stellar 2024 was capped off by an exceptional fourth quarter. During the quarter, we generated gross written premiums growth of 23%, 39% when excluding run-off business from our results, adjusted net income growth of 48%, inclusive of $8.1 million of catastrophe losses, and, importantly, an adjusted return on equity of 23%. When looking at the full year we not only generated record gross written premiums and adjusted net income, but we grew our top and bottom-line 35% and 43%, respectively. Additionally, throughout 2024 we made significant investments across the organization that we believe will sustain our earnings base and profitable growth trajectory.”  

Mr. Armstrong continued, “Beyond the strong financial results of the fourth quarter and 2024, Palomar’s accomplishments were several and notable, highlighted by our AM Best upgrade and the acquisition of First Indemnity of America, our surety operation.  Furthermore, we accomplished a Palomar 2X fundamental strategic objective by doubling our adjusted underwriting income for the 2021 period in a three-year timeframe. We are energized by our prospects to continue this profitable growth in 2025 and thereafter.”  

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums increased 23.3% to $373.7 million compared to $303.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, additionally net earned premiums increased 54.6% compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter. 

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the fourth quarter were $37.2 million, comprised of $29.1 million of attritional losses and $8.1 million of catastrophe losses primarily related to Hurricane Milton. The loss ratio for the quarter was 25.7%, comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 20.1% and a catastrophe loss ratio of 5.6%, compared to a loss ratio of 19.1% during the same period last year, all comprised of attritional losses.

Underwriting income(1) for the fourth quarter was $34.9 million resulting in a combined ratio of 75.9% compared to underwriting income of $24.2 million resulting in a combined ratio of 74.2% during the same period last year. The Company’s adjusted underwriting income(1) was $41.0 million resulting in an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 71.7% in the fourth quarter compared to adjusted underwriting income(1) of $29.3 million and an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 68.8% during the same period last year.

Investment Results
Net investment income increased by 61.3% to $11.3 million compared to $7.0 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on invested assets and a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended December 31, 2024 due to cash generated from operations and proceeds from our August 2024 stock offering. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 4.04 years at December 31, 2024. Cash and invested assets totaled $1.1 billion at December 31, 2024. During the fourth quarter, the Company recorded net realized and unrealized losses of $1.2 million related to its investment portfolio as compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $3.0 million in last year’s fourth quarter.

Tax Rate
The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was 22.2% compared to 22.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. For the current quarter, the Company’s income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due primarily to the non-deductible executive compensation expense, offset by the permanent component of employee stock option exercises.

Stockholders Equity and Returns
Stockholders' equity was $729.0 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $471.3 million at December 31, 2023. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 19.5% compared to 23.2% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 23.1% compared to 25.1% for the same period in the prior year. 

Full Year 2025 Outlook
For the full year 2025, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $180 million to $192 million. This includes an estimate of $8 million to $12 million of catastrophe losses for the year.

Conference Call
As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call Thursday, February 13, 2025, to discuss its fourth quarter 2024 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 13, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13743970. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 20, 2025.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. ("PSRE"), Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. ("PIA"), Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc ("PUEO"), Palomar Crop Insurance Services, Inc, and First Indemnity of America Insurance Company (acquired 1/1/2025). Palomar's consolidated results also include Laulima Reciprocal Exchange, a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Other Property, Casualty, Fronting, and Crop. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best. 

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. The Company calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating its income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Annualized Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Annualized adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses.  See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Adjusted underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.

Tangible stockholders equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.

Safe Harbor Statement
Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact
Media Inquiries 
Lindsay Conner 
1-551-206-6217 
lconner@plmr.com 

Investor Relations
Jamie Lillis
1-203-428-3223
investors@plmr.com
Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.


Summary of Operating Results:

The following tables summarize the Company’s results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:

  Three Months Ended                
  December 31,                
  2024   2023   Change   % Change
  ($ in thousands, except per share data)
Gross written premiums $ 373,723     $ 303,152     $ 70,571       23.3 %
Ceded written premiums   (204,492 )     (188,742 )     (15,750 )     8.3 %
Net written premiums   169,231       114,410       54,821       47.9 %
Net earned premiums   144,890       93,748       51,142       54.6 %
Commission and other income   750       1,586       (836 )     (52.7 )%
Total underwriting revenue (1)   145,640       95,334       50,306       52.8 %
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   37,176       17,896       19,280       107.7 %
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees   40,585       29,005       11,580       39.9 %
Other underwriting expenses   32,947       24,210       8,737       36.1 %
Underwriting income (1)   34,932       24,223       10,709       44.2 %
Interest expense   (87 )     (824 )     737       (89.4 )%
Net investment income   11,318       7,015       4,303       61.3 %
Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments   (1,201 )     3,044       (4,245 )     (139.5 )%
Income before income taxes   44,962       33,458       11,504       34.4 %
Income tax expense   9,997       7,564       2,433       32.2 %
Net income $ 34,965     $ 25,894     $ 9,071       35.0 %
Adjustments:                              
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments   1,201       (3,044 )     4,245       (139.5 )%
Expenses associated with transactions   922       478       444       92.9 %
Stock-based compensation expense   4,779       4,176       603       14.4 %
Amortization of intangibles   389       389             %
Tax impact   (964 )     103       (1,067 )     NM  
Adjusted net income (1) $ 41,292     $ 27,996     $ 13,296       47.5 %
Key Financial and Operating Metrics                              
Annualized return on equity   19.5 %     23.2 %                
Annualized adjusted return on equity (1)   23.1 %     25.1 %                
Loss ratio   25.7 %     19.1 %                
Expense ratio   50.2 %     55.1 %                
Combined ratio   75.9 %     74.2 %                
Adjusted combined ratio (1)   71.7 %     68.8 %                
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.29     $ 1.02                  
Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1) $ 1.52     $ 1.11                  
Catastrophe losses $ 8,122     $ 10                  
Catastrophe loss ratio (1)   5.6 %     %                
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1)   66.1 %     68.8 %                
Adjusted underwriting income (1) $ 41,022     $ 29,266     $ 11,756       40.2 %
NM - not meaningful                              

(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

                     
  Year Ended                
  December 31,                
  2024   2023   Change   % Change
  ($ in thousands, except per share data)
Gross written premiums $ 1,541,962     $ 1,141,558     $ 400,404       35.1 %
Ceded written premiums   (897,111 )     (731,531 )     (165,580 )     22.6 %
Net written premiums   644,851       410,027       234,824       57.3 %
Net earned premiums   510,687       345,913       164,774       47.6 %
Commission and other income   2,784       3,367       (583 )     (17.3 )%
Total underwriting revenue (1)   513,471       349,280       164,191       47.0 %
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   134,759       72,592       62,167       85.6 %
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees   149,657       107,745       41,912       38.9 %
Other underwriting expenses   117,113       88,172       28,941       32.8 %
Underwriting income (1)   111,942       80,771       31,171       38.6 %
Interest expense   (1,138 )     (3,775 )     2,637       (69.9 )%
Net investment income   35,824       23,705       12,119       51.1 %
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments   4,568       2,941       1,627       55.3 %
Income before income taxes   151,196       103,642       47,554       45.9 %
Income tax expense   33,623       24,441       9,182       37.6 %
Net income $ 117,573     $ 79,201     $ 38,372       48.4 %
Adjustments:                              
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments   (4,568 )     (2,941 )     (1,627 )     55.3 %
Expenses associated with transactions   1,479       706       773       109.5 %
Stock-based compensation expense   16,685       14,913       1,772       11.9 %
Amortization of intangibles   1,558       1,481       77       5.2 %
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond   2,483       1,640       843       51.4 %
Tax impact   (1,699 )     (1,480 )     (219 )     14.8 %
Adjusted net income (1) $ 133,511     $ 93,520     $ 39,991       42.8 %
Key Financial and Operating Metrics                              
Annualized return on equity   19.6 %     18.5 %                
Annualized adjusted return on equity (1)   22.2 %     21.9 %                
Loss ratio   26.4 %     21.0 %                
Expense ratio   51.7 %     55.7 %                
Combined ratio   78.1 %     76.6 %                
Adjusted combined ratio (1)   73.7 %     71.2 %                
Diluted earnings per share $ 4.48     $ 3.13                  
Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1) $ 5.09     $ 3.69                  
Catastrophe losses $ 27,846     $ 3,442                  
Catastrophe loss ratio (1)   5.5 %     1.0 %                
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1)   68.3 %     70.2 %                
Adjusted underwriting income (1) $ 134,147     $ 99,511     $ 34,636       34.8 %
                               

Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and par value data)
           
December 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
Assets      
Investments:      
Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $973,330 in 2024; $675,130 in 2023) $ 939,046     $ 643,799  
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $32,987 in 2024; $43,003 in 2023)   40,529       43,160  
Equity method investment   2,277       2,617  
Other investments   5,863        
Total investments   987,715       689,576  
Cash and cash equivalents   80,438       51,546  
Restricted cash   101       306  
Accrued investment income   8,440       5,282  
Premium receivable   305,724       261,972  
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees   94,881       60,990  
Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses   47,076       32,172  
Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses   348,083       244,622  
Ceded unearned premiums   276,237       265,808  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   91,086       72,941  
Deferred tax assets, net   8,768       10,119  
Property and equipment, net   429       373  
Goodwill and intangible assets, net   13,242       12,315  
Total assets $ 2,262,220     $ 1,708,022  
Liabilities and stockholders' equity              
Liabilities:              
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 70,079     $ 42,376  
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses   503,382       342,275  
Unearned premiums   741,692       597,103  
Ceded premium payable   190,168       181,742  
Funds held under reinsurance treaty   27,869       13,419  
Income taxes payable         7,255  
Borrowings from credit agreements         52,600  
Total liabilities   1,533,190       1,236,770  
Stockholders' equity:              
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023          
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 26,529,402 and 24,772,987 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   3       3  
Additional paid-in capital   493,656       350,597  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (26,845 )     (23,991 )
Retained earnings   262,216       144,643  
Total stockholders' equity   729,030       471,252  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,262,220     $ 1,708,022  
               

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (loss) (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
           
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
Revenues:                              
Gross written premiums $ 373,723     $ 303,152     $ 1,541,962     $ 1,141,558  
Ceded written premiums   (204,492 )     (188,742 )     (897,111 )     (731,531 )
Net written premiums   169,231       114,410       644,851       410,027  
Change in unearned premiums   (24,341 )     (20,662 )     (134,164 )     (64,114 )
Net earned premiums   144,890       93,748       510,687       345,913  
Net investment income   11,318       7,015       35,824       23,705  
Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments   (1,201 )     3,044       4,568       2,941  
Commission and other income   750       1,586       2,784       3,367  
Total revenues   155,757       105,393       553,863       375,926  
Expenses:                              
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   37,176       17,896       134,759       72,592  
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees   40,585       29,005       149,657       107,745  
Other underwriting expenses   32,947       24,210       117,113       88,172  
Interest expense   87       824       1,138       3,775  
Total expenses   110,795       71,935       402,667       272,284  
Income before income taxes   44,962       33,458       151,196       103,642  
Income tax expense   9,997       7,564       33,623       24,441  
Net income $ 34,965     $ 25,894     $ 117,573     $ 79,201  
Other comprehensive income, net:                              
Net unrealized (losses) gains on securities available for sale   (16,707 )     19,229       (2,854 )     12,524  
Net comprehensive income $ 18,258     $ 45,123     $ 114,719     $ 91,725  
Per Share Data:                              
Basic earnings per share $ 1.32     $ 1.05     $ 4.61     $ 3.19  
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.29     $ 1.02     $ 4.48     $ 3.13  
                               
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:                              
Basic   26,491,939       24,747,347       25,520,343       24,822,004  
Diluted   27,206,225       25,272,149       26,223,842       25,327,091  
                               

Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers specialty insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product, location and company are presented below:

  Three Months Ended December 31,                
  2024   2023                
  ($ in thousands)        
          % of           % of           %
  Amount   GWP   Amount   GWP   Change   Change
Product (1)                                              
Earthquake $ 146,757       39.3 %   $ 122,087       40.3 %   $ 24,670       20.2 %
Inland Marine and other Property   85,396       22.9 %     63,039       20.8 %     22,357       35.5 %
Casualty   68,484       18.3 %     32,323       10.7 %     36,161       111.9 %
Fronting   57,418       15.4 %     85,708       28.3 %     (28,290 )     (33.0 )%
Crop   15,668       4.2 %     (5 )     (0.0 )%     15,673       NM  
Total Gross Written Premiums $ 373,723       100.0 %   $ 303,152       100.0 %   $ 70,571       23.3 %

NM- Not meaningful

  Year Ended December 31,                
  2024   2023                
  ($ in thousands)        
          % of           % of           %
  Amount   GWP   Amount   GWP   Change   Change
Product (1)                                              
Earthquake $ 522,864       33.9 %   $ 436,896       38.3 %   $ 85,968       19.7 %
Inland Marine and Other Property   334,079       21.7 %     250,023       21.9 %     84,056       33.6 %
Fronting   333,188       21.6 %     352,141       30.8 %     (18,953 )     (5.4 )%
Casualty   235,592       15.3 %     90,388       7.9 %     145,204       160.6 %
Crop   116,239       7.5 %     12,110       1.1 %     104,129       859.9 %
Total Gross Written Premiums $ 1,541,962       100.0 %   $ 1,141,558       100.0 %   $ 400,404       35.1 %

(1) - Beginning in 2024, the Company has updated the categorization of its products to align with management's current strategy and view of the business. Prior year amounts have been reclassified for comparability purposes. The recategorization is for presentation purposes only and does not impact overall gross written premiums.

  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  ($ in thousands)   ($ in thousands)
          % of           % of           % of           % of
  Amount   GWP   Amount   GWP   Amount   GWP   Amount   GWP
State                                                              
California $ 157,786       42.2 %   $ 165,342       54.5 %   $ 668,635       43.4 %   $ 600,791       52.6 %
Texas   28,002       7.5 %     22,740       7.5 %     124,416       8.1 %     95,517       8.4 %
Hawaii   18,636       5.0 %     11,562       3.8 %     72,558       4.7 %     47,388       4.2 %
Washington   16,007       4.3 %     14,124       4.7 %     57,900       3.8 %     49,494       4.3 %
New York   14,756       3.9 %     6,775       2.2 %     38,919       2.5 %     18,424       1.6 %
Florida   8,855       2.4 %     11,286       3.7 %     67,008       4.3 %     47,595       4.2 %
Oregon   8,298       2.2 %     6,307       2.1 %     29,550       1.9 %     23,220       2.0 %
Illinois   7,176       1.9 %     6,697       2.2 %     20,901       1.4 %     22,340       2.0 %
Other   114,207       30.6 %     58,319       19.2 %     462,075       30.0 %     236,789       20.7 %
Total Gross Written Premiums $ 373,723       100.0 %   $ 303,152       100.0 %   $ 1,541,962       100.0 %   $ 1,141,558       100.0 %
                                                               


  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  ($ in thousands)   ($ in thousands)
          % of           % of           % of           % of
  Amount   GWP   Amount   GWP   Amount   GWP   Amount   GWP
Subsidiary                                                              
PSIC $ 170,275       45.6 %   $ 156,590       51.7 %   $ 823,263       53.4 %   $ 653,809       57.3 %
PESIC   188,496       50.4 %     146,562       48.3 %     661,404       42.9 %     487,749       42.7 %
Laulima   14,952       4.0 %           %     57,295       3.7 %           %
Total Gross Written Premiums $ 373,723       100.0 %   $ 303,152       100.0 %   $ 1,541,962       100.0 %   $ 1,141,558       100.0 %
                                                               

Gross and net earned premiums

The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

  Three Months Ended                   Year Ended                
  December 31,                   December 31,                
  2024   2023   Change   % Change   2024   2023   Change   % Change
  ($ in thousands)   ($ in thousands)
Gross earned premiums $ 371,654     $ 276,502     $ 95,152       34.4 %   $ 1,397,369     $ 1,015,722     $ 381,647       37.6 %
Ceded earned premiums   (226,764 )     (182,754 )     (44,010 )     24.1 %     (886,682 )     (669,809 )     (216,873 )     32.4 %
Net earned premiums $ 144,890     $ 93,748     $ 51,142       54.6 %   $ 510,687     $ 345,913     $ 164,774       47.6 %
                                                               
Net earned premium ratio   39.0 %     33.9 %                     36.5 %     34.1 %                
                                                               

Loss detail

  Three Months Ended                   Year Ended                
  December 31,                   December 31,                
  2024   2023   Change   % Change   2024   2023   Change   % Change
  ($ in thousands)   ($ in thousands)
Catastrophe losses $ 8,122     $ 10     $ 8,112       NM     $ 27,846     $ 3,442     $ 24,404       NM  
Non-catastrophe losses   29,054       17,886       11,168       62.4 %     106,913       69,150       37,763       54.6 %
Total losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 37,176     $ 17,896     $ 19,280       107.7 %   $ 134,759     $ 72,592     $ 62,167       85.6 %
                                                               
Catastrophe loss ratio   5.6 %     0.0 %                     5.5 %     1.0 %                
Non-catastrophe loss ratio   20.1 %     19.1 %                     20.9 %     20.0 %                
Total loss ratio   25.7 %     19.1 %                     26.4 %     21.0 %                
NM-Not meaningful                                                              
                                                               

The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  (in thousands)   (in thousands)
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period $ 137,274     $ 92,178     $ 97,653     $ 77,520  
Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to:                              
Current year   37,575       19,409       137,798       70,363  
Prior years   (399 )     (1,513 )     (3,039 )     2,229  
Total incurred   37,176       17,896       134,759       72,592  
Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to:                              
Current year   15,675       5,417       43,582       19,631  
Prior years   3,476       7,004       33,531       32,828  
Total payments   19,151       12,421       77,113       52,459  
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period   155,299       97,653       155,299       97,653  
Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period   348,083       244,622       348,083       244,622  
Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period $ 503,382     $ 342,275     $ 503,382     $ 342,275  
                               

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:

Underwriting revenue

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  (in thousands)   (in thousands)
Total revenue $ 155,757     $ 105,393     $ 553,863     $ 375,926  
Net investment income   (11,318 )     (7,015 )     (35,824 )     (23,705 )
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments   1,201       (3,044 )     (4,568 )     (2,941 )
Underwriting revenue $ 145,640     $ 95,334     $ 513,471     $ 349,280  
                               

Underwriting income and adjusted underwriting income

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  (in thousands)   (in thousands)
Income before income taxes $ 44,962     $ 33,458     $ 151,196     $ 103,642  
Net investment income   (11,318 )     (7,015 )     (35,824 )     (23,705 )
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments   1,201       (3,044 )     (4,568 )     (2,941 )
Interest expense   87       824       1,138       3,775  
Underwriting income $ 34,932     $ 24,223     $ 111,942     $ 80,771  
Expenses associated with transactions   922       478       1,479       706  
Stock-based compensation expense   4,779       4,176       16,685       14,913  
Amortization of intangibles   389       389       1,558       1,481  
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond               2,483       1,640  
Adjusted underwriting income $ 41,022     $ 29,266     $ 134,147     $ 99,511  
                               

Adjusted net income

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  (in thousands)   (in thousands)
Net income $ 34,965     $ 25,894     $ 117,573     $ 79,201  
Adjustments:                              
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments   1,201       (3,044 )     (4,568 )     (2,941 )
Expenses associated with transactions   922       478       1,479       706  
Stock-based compensation expense   4,779       4,176       16,685       14,913  
Amortization of intangibles   389       389       1,558       1,481  
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond               2,483       1,640  
Tax impact   (964 )     103       (1,699 )     (1,480 )
Adjusted net income $ 41,292     $ 27,996     $ 133,511     $ 93,520  
                               

Annualized adjusted return on equity

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  (in thousands)   (in thousands)
                               
Annualized adjusted net income $ 165,168     $ 111,984     $ 133,511     $ 93,520  
Average stockholders' equity $ 716,171     $ 446,293     $ 600,140     $ 428,002  
Annualized adjusted return on equity   23.1 %     25.1 %     22.2 %     21.9 %
                               

Adjusted combined ratio

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  (in thousands)   (in thousands)
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 109,958     $ 69,525     $ 398,745     $ 265,142  
Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 144,890     $ 93,748     $ 510,687     $ 345,913  
Combined ratio   75.9 %     74.2 %     78.1 %     76.6 %
Adjustments to numerator:                              
Expenses associated with transactions $ (922 )   $ (478 )   $ (1,479 )   $ (706 )
Stock-based compensation expense   (4,779 )     (4,176 )     (16,685 )     (14,913 )
Amortization of intangibles   (389 )     (389 )     (1,558 )     (1,481 )
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond               (2,483 )     (1,640 )
Adjusted combined ratio   71.7 %     68.8 %     73.7 %     71.2 %
                               

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  (in thousands, except per share data)   (in thousands, except per share data)
                               
Adjusted net income $ 41,292     $ 27,996     $ 133,511     $ 93,520  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted   27,206,225       25,272,149       26,223,842       25,327,091  
Diluted adjusted earnings per share $ 1.52     $ 1.11     $ 5.09     $ 3.69  
                               

Catastrophe loss ratio

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  (in thousands)   (in thousands)
Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 37,176     $ 17,896     $ 134,759     $ 72,592  
Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 144,890     $ 93,748     $ 510,687     $ 345,913  
Loss ratio   25.7 %     19.1 %     26.4 %     21.0 %
                               
Numerator: Catastrophe losses $ 8,122     $ 10     $ 27,846     $ 3,442  
Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 144,890     $ 93,748     $ 510,687     $ 345,913  
Catastrophe loss ratio   5.6 %     0.0 %     5.5 %     1.0 %
                               

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
  (in thousands)   (in thousands)
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 109,958     $ 69,525     $ 398,745     $ 265,142  
Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 144,890     $ 93,748     $ 510,687     $ 345,913  
Combined ratio   75.9 %     74.2 %     78.1 %     76.6 %
Adjustments to numerator:                              
Expenses associated with transactions $ (922 )   $ (478 )   $ (1,479 )   $ (706 )
Stock-based compensation expense   (4,779 )     (4,176 )     (16,685 )     (14,913 )
Amortization of intangibles   (389 )     (389 )     (1,558 )     (1,481 )
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond               (2,483 )     (1,640 )
Catastrophe losses   (8,122 )     (10 )     (27,846 )     (3,442 )
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses   66.1 %     68.8 %     68.3 %     70.2 %
                               

Tangible Stockholders equity

  December 31,   December 31,
  2024   2023
  (in thousands)
Stockholders' equity $ 729,030     $ 471,252  
Goodwill and intangible assets   (13,242 )     (12,315 )
Tangible stockholders' equity $ 715,788     $ 458,937  
               

