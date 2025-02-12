Submit Release
ODDITY to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 25, 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODDITY Tech Ltd. (“ODDITY”) (NASDAQ: ODD), today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, to be followed by a conference call on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details:

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-877-407-9208 (US) or 1-201-493-6784 (international). To access the call, please reference the company name and call title: ODDITY Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Call. A webcast of the call will be accessible on the Investors section of ODDITY’s website at https://investors.oddity.com. A recording will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (US) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The access code for the replay is 13751209. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Investors section of ODDITY’s website for seven days following the call.

About ODDITY

ODDITY is a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company serves approximately 50 million users with its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. ODDITY owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild. The company operates with business headquarters in New York City, an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel, and a biotechnology lab in Boston.

Contacts

Press:
Michael Braun
michaelb@oddity.com

Investor:
investors@oddity.com


