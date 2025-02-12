Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,801 in the last 365 days.

Veeco Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights:

  • Revenue of $182.1 million, compared with $173.9 million in the same period last year
  • GAAP net income of $15.0 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared with $21.6 million, or $0.37 per diluted share in the same period last year
  • Non-GAAP net income of $24.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared with $29.8 million, or $0.51 per diluted share in the same period last year

Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights:

  • Revenue of $717.3 million, compared with $666.4 million in the same period last year
  • GAAP net income of $73.7 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net loss of $30.4 million or $0.56 loss per diluted share in the same period last year
  • Non-GAAP net income of $104.3 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, compared with $98.3 million, or $1.69 per diluted share in the same period last year

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (Nasdaq: VECO) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and are also reported adjusting for certain items (“Non-GAAP”). A reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating results is provided at the end of this press release.

 
U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data
                               
    4th Quarter   Full Year
GAAP Results   Q4 '24   Q4 '23   2024   2023  
Revenue   $ 182.1     $ 173.9     $ 717.3     $ 666.4  
Net income (loss)   $ 15.0     $ 21.6     $ 73.7     $ (30.4 )
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.26     $ 0.37     $ 1.23     $ (0.56 )


    4th Quarter   Full Year
Non-GAAP Results   Q4 '24   Q4 '23   2024   2023
Operating income   $ 27.4     $ 32.1     $ 116.1     $ 109.6  
Net income   $ 24.2     $ 29.8     $ 104.3     $ 98.3  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.41     $ 0.51     $ 1.74     $ 1.69  
                                 

“Veeco had a successful year in 2024, highlighted by our Semiconductor business outperforming WFE growth for the 4th consecutive year,” commented Bill Miller, Ph.D., Veeco’s Chief Executive Officer. “We achieved several strategic milestones, grew the top-line and delivered solid profitability, all while continuing to allocate capital toward our largest growth opportunities. Looking ahead, our solutions in Laser Annealing, Ion Beam Deposition, and Advanced Packaging are well-positioned to take advantage of growth in leading edge investment in the coming years.”

Guidance and Outlook

The following guidance is provided for Veeco’s first quarter 2025:

  • Revenue is expected in the range of $155 million to $175 million
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.11 to $0.22
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.26 to $0.36

Conference Call Information

A conference call reviewing these results has been scheduled for today, February 12, 2025 starting at 5:00pm ET. To join the call, dial 1-877-407-8029 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8029. Participants may also access a live webcast of the call by visiting the investor relations section of Veeco's website at ir.veeco.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available on the Veeco website that evening. We will post an accompanying slide presentation to our website prior to the beginning of the call.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), single wafer etch & clean and lithography technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are based on management’s expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “scheduled,” “estimates” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding anticipated growth and trends in our businesses and markets, industry outlooks and demand drivers, our investment and growth strategies, our development of new products and technologies, our business outlook for current and future periods, our ongoing transformation initiative and the effects thereof on our operations and financial results; and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: the level of demand for our products; global economic and industry conditions; global trade issues, including the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China, and changes in trade and export license policies; our dependency on third-party suppliers and outsourcing partners; the timing of customer orders; our ability to develop, deliver and support new products and technologies; our ability to expand our current markets, increase market share and develop new markets; the concentrated nature of our customer base; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights in key technologies; the effects of regional or global health epidemics; our ability to achieve the objectives of operational and strategic initiatives and attract, motivate and retain key employees; the variability of results among products and end-markets, and our ability to accurately forecast future results, market conditions, and customer requirements; the impact of our indebtedness, including our convertible senior notes and our capped call transactions; and other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, and from time-to-time in our other SEC reports. All forward-looking statements speak only to management’s expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date of this press release or, in the case of any document referenced herein or incorporated by reference, the date of that document. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

-financial tables attached-

       
Veeco Contacts:      
       
Investors: Anthony Pappone (516) 500-8798 apappone@veeco.com 
Media: Brenden Wright (410) 984-2610 bwright@veeco.com 
       


 
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
                         
    Three months ended December 31,   Year ended December 31,
    2024   2023   2024   2023
Net sales   $ 182,131     $ 173,924     $ 717,301     $ 666,435  
Cost of sales     108,146       95,269       413,296       381,376  
Gross profit     73,985       78,655       304,005       285,059  
Operating expenses, net:                        
Research and development     30,953       29,091       124,507       112,853  
Selling, general, and administrative     25,077       23,493       99,663       92,756  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,580       2,123       6,983       8,481  
Asset impairment     28,131             28,131        
Other operating expense (income), net     (15,635 )     (235 )     (22,260 )     1,029  
Total operating expenses, net     70,106       54,472       237,024       215,119  
Operating income     3,879       24,183       66,981       69,940  
Interest income (expense), net     476             1,853       (1,187 )
Other income (expense), net                       (97,091 )
Income (loss) before income taxes     4,355       24,183       68,834       (28,338 )
Income tax expense (benefit)     (10,610 )     2,546       (4,880 )     2,030  
Net income (loss)   $ 14,965     $ 21,637     $ 73,714     $ (30,368 )
                         
Income (loss) per common share:                        
Basic   $ 0.26     $ 0.39     $ 1.31     $ (0.56 )
Diluted   $ 0.26     $ 0.37     $ 1.23     $ (0.56 )
                         
Weighted average number of shares:                        
Basic     56,536       55,537       56,426       53,769  
Diluted     60,499       59,821       61,596       53,769  
                                 


 
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
                 
    December 31,   December 31,
    2024   2023
    (unaudited)        
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 145,595     $ 158,781  
Restricted cash     224       339  
Short-term investments     198,719       146,664  
Accounts receivable, net     96,834       103,018  
Contract assets     37,109       24,370  
Inventories     246,735       237,635  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     39,316       35,471  
Total current assets     764,532       706,278  
Property, plant and equipment, net     113,789       118,459  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     26,503       24,377  
Intangible assets, net     8,832       43,945  
Goodwill     214,964       214,964  
Deferred income taxes     120,191       117,901  
Other assets     2,766       3,117  
Total assets   $ 1,251,577     $ 1,229,041  
                 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 43,519     $ 42,383  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     55,195       57,624  
Contract liabilities     64,986       118,026  
Income taxes payable     2,086        
Current portion of long-term debt     26,496        
Total current liabilities     192,282       218,033  
Deferred income taxes     689       6,552  
Long-term debt     249,702       274,941  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     34,318       31,529  
Other liabilities     3,816       25,544  
Total liabilities     480,807       556,599  
                 
Total stockholders’ equity     770,770       672,442  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 1,251,577     $ 1,229,041  
                 

Note on Reconciliation Tables

The below tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

 
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q4 2024)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
                           
          Non-GAAP Adjustments        
          Share-Based                
Three months ended December 31, 2024   GAAP   Compensation   Amortization   Other   Non-GAAP  
Net sales   $ 182,131               $ 182,131  
Gross profit     73,985   1,523               75,508  
Gross margin     40.6 %               41.5 %
Operating expenses     70,106   (7,582 )   (1,580 )   (12,876 )     48,068  
Operating income     3,879   9,105     1,580     12,876   ^   27,440  
Net income     14,965   9,105     1,580     (1,443 ) ^   24,207  

____________________________
^   - See table below for additional details.

 
Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (Q4 2024)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
     
Three months ended December 31, 2024    
Asset impairment $ 28,131  
Changes in contingent consideration   (16,466 )
Other   1,211  
Subtotal   12,876  
Non-cash interest expense   322  
Tax benefits associated with asset impairments   (12,239 )
Non-GAAP tax adjustment *   (2,402 )
Total Other $ (1,443 )

____________________________
*   - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

 
Net Income per Common Share (Q4 2024)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
                 
    Three months ended December 31, 2024
    GAAP   Non-GAAP
Numerator:                
Net income   $ 14,965     $ 24,207  
Interest expense associated with 2025 and 2027 Convertible Senior Notes     513       466  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 15,478     $ 24,673  
                 
Denominator:                
Basic weighted average shares outstanding     56,536       56,536  
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards     1,070       1,070  
Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes     1,104       1,104  
Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes(1)     1,789       1,354  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding     60,499       60,064  
                 
Net income per common share:                
Basic   $ 0.26     $ 0.43  
Diluted   $ 0.26     $ 0.41  

____________________________
(1) - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.

 
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q4 2023)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
                           
          Non-GAAP Adjustments        
          Share-based              
Three months ended December 31, 2023     GAAP   Compensation   Amortization   Other   Non-GAAP  
Net sales   $ 173,924               $ 173,924  
Gross profit     78,655   334               78,989  
Gross margin     45.2 %               45.4 %
Operating expenses     54,472   (5,845 )   (2,123 )   363       46,867  
Operating income     24,183   6,179     2,123     (363 ) ^   32,122  
Net income     21,637   6,179     2,123     (116 ) ^   29,823  

____________________________
^   - See table below for additional details.

 
Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (Q4 2023)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
     
Three months ended December 31, 2023    
Changes in contingent consideration $ (465 )
Other   102  
Subtotal   (363 )
Non-cash interest expense   294  
Non-GAAP tax adjustment *   (47 )
Total Other $ (116 )

____________________________
*   - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

 
Net Income per Common Share (Q4 2023)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
                 
    Three months ended December 31, 2023
    GAAP   Non-GAAP
Numerator:                
Net income   $ 21,637     $ 29,823  
Interest expense associated with 2025 and 2027 Convertible Senior Notes     511       466  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 22,148     $ 30,289  
                 
Denominator:                
Basic weighted average shares outstanding     55,537       55,537  
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards     1,391       1,391  
Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes     1,104       1,104  
Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes(1)     1,789       1,355  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding     59,821       59,387  
                 
Net income per common share:                
Basic   $ 0.39     $ 0.54  
Diluted   $ 0.37     $ 0.51  

____________________________
(1)   - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.

 
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Q4 2024 and 2023)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
             
    Three months ended   Three months ended
    December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
GAAP Net income   $ 14,965     $ 21,637  
Share-based compensation     9,105       6,179  
Amortization     1,580       2,123  
Asset impairment     28,131        
Changes in contingent consideration     (16,466 )     (465 )
Transition expenses related to San Jose expansion project           57  
Acquisition related           45  
Interest (income) expense, net     (476 )      
Other     1,211        
Income tax expense (benefit)     (10,610 )     2,546  
Non-GAAP Operating income   $ 27,440     $ 32,122  
                 


 
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (FY 2024)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
                           
          Non-GAAP Adjustments        
          Share-based              
For the year ended December 31, 2024     GAAP   Compensation   Amortization   Other   Non-GAAP  
Net sales   $ 717,301               $ 717,301  
Gross profit     304,005   6,263         162       310,430  
Gross margin     42.4 %               43.3 %
Operating expenses     237,024   (29,616 )   (6,983 )   (6,067 )     194,358  
Operating income     66,981   35,879     6,983     6,229   ^   116,072  
Net income (loss)     73,714   35,879     6,983     (12,233 ) ^   104,343  

____________________________
^   - See table below for additional details.

 
Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (FY 2024)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
     
For the year ended December 31, 2024    
Asset impairment $ 28,131  
Changes in contingent consideration   (21,242 )
Sale of productive assets   (2,033 )
Other   1,373  
Subtotal   6,229  
Non-cash interest expense   1,257  
Tax benefits associated with asset impairments   (12,239 )
Non-GAAP tax adjustment *   (7,480 )
Total Other $ (12,233 )

____________________________
*   - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

 
Net Income per Common Share (FY 2024)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
                 
    Year ended December 31, 2024
    GAAP   Non-GAAP
Numerator:                
Net income   $ 73,714     $ 104,343  
Interest expense associated with convertible notes     2,054       1,865  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 75,768     $ 106,208  
                 
Denominator:                
Basic weighted average shares outstanding     56,426       56,426  
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards     1,010       1,010  
Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes     1,104       1,104  
Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes(1)     1,788       1,354  
Dilutive effect of 2029 Convertible Senior Notes     1,268       1,268  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding     61,596       61,162  
                 
Net income per common share:                
Basic   $ 1.31     $ 1.85  
Diluted   $ 1.23     $ 1.74  

____________________________
(1) - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.

 
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (FY 2023)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
                           
          Non-GAAP Adjustments        
          Share-based              
For the year ended December 31, 2023     GAAP   Compensation   Amortization   Other   Non-GAAP  
Net sales   $ 666,435                 $ 666,435  
Gross profit     285,059     4,913         232       290,204  
Gross margin     42.8   %               43.5 %
Operating expenses     215,119     (23,645 )   (8,481 )   (2,363 )     180,630  
Operating income     69,940     28,558     8,481     2,595   ^   109,574  
Net income (loss)     (30,368 )   28,558     8,481     91,668   ^   98,339  

____________________________
^   - See table below for additional details.

 
Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (FY 2023)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
     
For the year ended December 31, 2023    
Acquisition related $ 1,056  
Changes in contingent consideration   701  
Transition expenses related to San Jose expansion project   838  
Subtotal   2,595  
Non-cash interest expense   1,118  
Other (income) expense, net   97,091  
Non-GAAP tax adjustment *   (9,136 )
Total Other $ 91,668  

____________________________
*   - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

 
Net Income per Common Share (FY 2023)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
               
    Year ended December 31, 2023
    GAAP   Non-GAAP
Numerator:              
Net income (loss)   $ (30,368 )   $ 98,339  
Interest expense associated with convertible notes           4,768  
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders   $ (30,368 )   $ 103,107  
               
Denominator:              
Basic weighted average shares outstanding     53,769       53,769  
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards           850  
Dilutive effect of 2023 Convertible Senior Notes           21  
Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes           2,786  
Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes(1)           3,417  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding     53,769       60,843  
               
Net income per common share:              
Basic   $ (0.56 )   $ 1.83  
Diluted   $ (0.56 )   $ 1.69  

____________________________
(1) - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.

 
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (FY 2024 and 2023)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
             
    Year ended   Year ended
    December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
GAAP Net income (loss)   $ 73,714     $ (30,368 )
Share-based compensation     35,879       28,558  
Amortization     6,983       8,481  
Asset impairment     28,131        
Acquisition related           1,056  
Changes in contingent consideration     (21,242 )     701  
Transition expenses related to San Jose expansion project           838  
Sales of productive assets     (2,033 )      
Interest (income) expense, net     (1,853 )     1,187  
Other     1,373       97,091  
Income tax expense (benefit)     (4,880 )     2,030  
Non-GAAP Operating income (loss)   $ 116,072     $ 109,574  
                 


 
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q1 2025)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
                                             
                    Non-GAAP Adjustments                
Guidance for the three months ending                   Share-based                        
March 31, 2025   GAAP   Compensation   Amortization   Other   Non-GAAP
Net sales   $ 155     -   $ 175                 $ 155     -   $ 175  
Gross profit     63     -     72     2               65     -     74  
Gross margin     41 %   -     41 %                 42 %   -     42 %
Operating expenses     56     -     58     (8 )   (1 )         47     -     49  
Operating income     7     -     14     10     1           18     -     25  
Net income   $ 7     -   $ 13     10     1     (2 )   $ 16     -   $ 22  
                                             
Income per diluted common share   $ 0.11     -   $ 0.22                 $ 0.26     -   $ 0.36  
                                                     


 
Income per Diluted Common Share (Q1 2025)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
                                         
Guidance for the three months ending March 31, 2025   GAAP   Non-GAAP
Numerator:                                        
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 7     -   $ 13     $ 16     -   $ 22  
                                         
Denominator:                                        
Basic weighted average shares outstanding     58           58       58           58  
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards     1           1       1           1  
Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes(1)               2       1           1  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding     59           61       60           60  
                                         
Net income per common share:                                        
Income per diluted common share   $ 0.11     -   $ 0.22     $ 0.26     -   $ 0.36  

____________________________
(1)    - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.

 
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Q1 2025)
(in millions)
(unaudited)
                     
Guidance for the three months ending March 31, 2025                    
GAAP Net income   $ 7     -   $ 13  
Share-based compensation     10     -     10  
Amortization     1     -     1  
Income tax expense         -     1  
Non-GAAP Operating income   $ 18     -   $ 25  

Note: Amounts may not calculate precisely due to rounding.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Veeco Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more