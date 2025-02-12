Shenandoah Telecommunications Company to Hold its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Call at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

EDINBURG, Va., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ:SHEN) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20, 2025, and will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss Shentel’s financial results and business highlights.

Date: February 20, 2025

Time: 8:30 AM ET

Listen via Internet: https://investor.shentel.com/

For Analysts, please register to dial-in at this link.

A replay of the call will be available for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. The Company’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 16,300 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com .

CONTACT:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Jim Volk

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

540-984-5168

