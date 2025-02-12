Submit Release
Jade Biosciences to Participate in TD Cowen’s 45th Annual Health Care Conference and Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jade Biosciences, Inc. (“Jade”), a biotechnology company focused on developing best-in-class therapies for autoimmune diseases, today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences in March 2025:

  • TD Cowen’s 45th Annual Health Care Conference – March 3-5, 2025, in Boston
  • Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit – March 11-12, 2025, in Miami

Members of Jade’s management team will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings during both conferences.

For more information or to request a meeting, please contact IR@JadeBiosciences.com.

About Jade Biosciences

Jade Biosciences is focused on developing best-in-class therapies to address critical unmet needs in autoimmune diseases. Its lead asset, JADE-001, targets the anti-A PRoliferation-Inducing Ligand (APRIL) pathway for immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy, with Investigational New Drug Application-enabling studies underway and initiation of a first-in-human trial expected in the second half of 2025. Jade’s pipeline also includes two undisclosed optimized antibody discovery programs, JADE-002 and JADE-003, currently in preclinical development. Jade was launched based on assets licensed from Paragon Therapeutics, an antibody discovery engine founded by Fairmount. For more information, visit JadeBiosciences.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Jade Biosciences Contact

Media:
Media@JadeBiosciences.com

Investors:
IR@JadeBiosciences.com


