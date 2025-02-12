Skyline Publishes its 2025 Canadian REIT and Clean Energy Fund Outlook

Guelph, Ontario, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline, a Canadian capital management company that offers private alternative investments in real estate and clean energy, sees opportunity ahead for those looking to invest in Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs) and renewable energy infrastructure.

In their 2025 REIT and Clean Energy Fund Outlook report, released today, Skyline offers its analysis of the macroeconomic trends impacting Canada’s real estate investment trust (REIT) market, along with insights into the growing need for renewable energy infrastructure.

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM THE REPORT

Skyline anticipates favourable conditions for strong REIT and renewable energy investment performance for 2025, thanks to an increasingly normalized interest rate environment.

Canada has entered a more moderate inflationary environment, which historically has promoted favourable to REIT returns.

The current environment presents opportunity for disciplined investors looking to mitigate risk and identify value with private alternative investments.

As one of Canada’s largest multiclass REIT operators—public or private—Skyline has a unique perspective on the interplay between the economy and real estate and clean energy investment in Canada.

Since its inception in 1999, Skyline has grown from a small multifamily property portfolio in Guelph, Ontario, to a diversified group of multiclass REITs with multifamily, industrial and retail properties across Canada. From its very first investment, Skyline’s disciplined acquisition and management approach has allowed its trusts to demonstrate resilience and thrive under challenging market conditions.

The outlook report provides actionable insights to financial advisors and individual investors, helping them navigate market complexities, seize opportunities, and make informed decisions to achieve financial objectives.

The report also provides specific updates and insights on Skyline’s Apartment, Retail, and Industrial REIT products, as well as the updates and insights relating to the Skyline Clean Energy Fund, launched in 2018 to facilitate emerging investment demand for renewable energy.

You can access the full report here: Skyline’s 2025 Canadian REIT and Clean Energy Fund Outlook.

About Skyline

Skyline is a capital management company that acquires, develops, and manages real estate properties and clean energy assets, and offers them as private alternative investment products.

Skyline currently manages more than $8.95 billion* in assets across its real estate and clean energy platforms.

With approximately 1,000 employees across Canada, Skyline works to provide safe, clean, and comfortable places for tenants to call home, great places to do business, sustainable solutions for a greener future, and an engaging experience for its investors.

For more information about Skyline, please visit SkylineGroupOfCompanies.ca.

*As at September 30, 2024

