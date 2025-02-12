Mayor Bowser to Announce Legislation to Protect and Strengthen DC’s Housing Ecosystem

(Washington, DC) – Today, on Wednesday, February 12 at 12:30 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser will announce comprehensive legislation to protect DC’s existing affordable housing and ensure DC can build more housing in the future.

The Mayor will be joined by Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert and Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Director Colleen Green to provide an update on the challenges facing the District’s affordable housing system and present legislative solutions to protect and strengthen DC’s housing ecosystem.

WHEN:

Wednesday, February 12 at 12:30 pm

WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Nina Albert, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

Colleen Green, Director, DHCD

WHERE:

John A. Wilson Building

Ceremonial Room (Room 509)

1350 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

*Closest Metro: Federal Triangle*

*Closest Bikeshare: 14th & D St NW / John A. Wilson Building*

