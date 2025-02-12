Complete Mechanical Services (CMS): Celebrating 25 Years of Excellence and Welcoming a New Chapter in Leadership

CINCINNATI, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Complete Mechanical Services (CMS), a leader in the mechanical contracting industry, proudly celebrates 25 years of delivering unparalleled quality, safety, and innovation. Founded on the principles of honesty, craftsmanship, and community, CMS has built a reputation as an industry leader, recognized nationally as an Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Top Performer, an Accredited Quality Contractor, and a Platinum-rated participant in ABC’s STEP Safety Management Program.

As CMS commemorates this milestone anniversary, we are thrilled to announce an exciting evolution in our company’s leadership. In a strategic move to ensure continued growth and success, CMS has expanded its ownership team. Joining original owners Tom Blaha, Sam Sambrookes, and Dan Dulle are newly appointed owners Nick Macke, John Aaron Fry, Kevin Lothian, and Brett Blaha. These long-standing employees bring decades of experience, a shared commitment to excellence, and a dedication to the company’s core values.

A Legacy of Leadership

Since its inception, CMS has been guided by visionary leadership and an unwavering commitment to its core values. Tom Blaha, Sam Sambrookes, and Dan Dulle have played pivotal roles in shaping CMS into the thriving organization it is today. Through their dedication, CMS has implemented robust safety and quality programs, setting industry benchmarks and fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration.

The original owners will remain actively involved, continuing to provide strategic guidance and preserving the values and culture that have defined CMS. Their decision to transition partial ownership reflects their commitment to the long-term success and sustainability of the company, ensuring it remains a trusted name in the mechanical contracting industry for generations to come.

Welcoming New Ownership

The new ownership team—Nick Macke, Vice President of Business Development; John Aaron Fry, Vice President of Plumbing and Civil; Kevin Lothian, Director of Projects; and Brett Blaha, Director of Operations—has been instrumental in CMS’s success. Their expertise and leadership have already driven innovation and growth within the company. As Managing Partners, they will continue to work closely with employees and stakeholders to maintain CMS’s momentum and build on its strong foundation.

Positioning for Future Growth

This transition is a carefully planned step toward ensuring CMS’s continued leadership in a competitive and evolving market. By sharing ownership with individuals who have proven their dedication and capability, the company strengthens its ability to adapt, innovate, and thrive while maintaining its core values.

“This new chapter is not just about growth,” said Nick Macke. “It’s about honoring the legacy built by the founders while preparing for a future where CMS continues to lead in quality, safety, and community impact.”

Commitment to Excellence

Over the past 25 years, CMS has earned a reputation for excellence, supported by a robust safety culture and a commitment to delivering top-tier mechanical contracting services. With its accreditation as a Quality Contractor and its recognition as an ABC Top Performer, CMS continues to uphold the highest standards of quality and safety, driven by innovative programs and dedicated teams.

A Bright Future

As CMS moves forward, the combination of seasoned leadership and fresh perspectives ensures a seamless transition and positions the company for long-term success. Employees, clients, and partners can expect the same dedication to excellence that has defined CMS for a quarter of a century. The new ownership structure reinforces CMS’s stability and prepares it for continued growth in an ever-changing industry.

Join us in celebrating this momentous occasion as we honor our history and look forward to a future of innovation, collaboration, and shared success. With a steadfast commitment to our employees, clients, and community, CMS is poised to remain a leader in the mechanical contracting industry for years to come.

About CMS

Complete Mechanical Services (CMS) is a nationally recognized mechanical contractor with a legacy of 25 years in delivering quality, safety, and innovative solutions. Known for its core values of honesty, innovation, and community, CMS is an ABC Top Performer, an Accredited Quality Contractor, and holds a Platinum rating in ABC’s STEP Safety Management Program. For more information, visit CompleteMech.com

Contact:

Nick Macke

Vice President

nmacke@completemech.com

513-582-7008

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.