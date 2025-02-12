T Hakanson to Showcase His Groundbreaking Book at London Bookfair 2025

"What is Truth" Book to Debut at the Prestigious LBF 2025

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- T Hakanson , acclaimed author and the face of Explora Magazine, is set to debut his latest book, "What is Truth: Finding Truth in a Lost World," at the London Bookfair (LBF) 2025. The event will take place from March 11-13, 2025, at the Olympia Events in London, UK. Attendees can find Explora Books at booth 3E38 on the second floor, where they will have the opportunity to receive a complimentary copy of T Hakanson's thought-provoking work.In "What is Truth," T Hakanson delves into profound questions surrounding purpose and the existence of God. Drawing from the rich wisdom of Christianity, the book presents a compelling argument that challenges the perception of science as the sole arbiter of truth. With reverence, T Hakanson explores the mysteries of creation, positing the idea that "nothing comes from nothing without God," a fundamental tenet of Christian theology.This work invites readers to embark on a journey of spiritual and intellectual discovery, comparing religious insights with scientific perspectives. While acknowledging the immense value of scientific knowledge, T Hakanson asserts that true understanding requires recognizing the divine presence that permeates the universe. Through logical arguments and compelling evidence, he challenges the notion that science alone can fully explain human existence."What is Truth" is a book for those seeking to reconcile their faith with the complexities of the modern world. By encouraging readers to explore deeper truths beyond the confines of material science, T Hakanson aims to foster a worldview that acknowledges the indispensable role of the divine in shaping human purpose and destiny.In addition to his book, the 2025 edition of Explora Magazine will also make its debut at LBF 2025, further showcasing T Hakanson's influence in the literary community.Visitors to the Explora Books booth can look forward to receiving free copies of "What is Truth" and engaging with T Hakanson during the event. This is an excellent opportunity for attendees to explore the intersection of faith and science, and to gain insights into the deeper truths that guide our existence.Join us at LBF 2025 to discover the transformative ideas presented in T Hakanson's work and to celebrate the power of literature to inspire and enlighten. Contact Explora Books at (236) 259-4886 or email info@explorabooks.com for more information.

