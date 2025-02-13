LEAP Takes Giant Stride with Inaugural LEAP East Confirmed for Hong Kong in July 2026

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEAP, the award-winning and transformational tech event that has elevated Saudi Arabia’s global tech hub ambitions, is expanding further into Asia with the launch of LEAP East, an all-new show set to take place at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 9-11 July 2026.Organised by Tahaluf, the debut event will welcome attendees in the heart of global tech markets to one of the world’s most dynamic and culturally diverse cities - Hong Kong.LEAP East will provide unparalleled insights into the future of technology, with more than 300 expert speakers and 300 exhibitors discussing and demonstrating multi-disciplinary advancements across various industries.Since its inception, LEAP has enjoyed strong support from some of Asia’s most high-profile tech leaders, highlighting synergies between Hong Kong and Riyadh as disruptors, adopters, incubators, and drivers of technology. Previous speakers on LEAP’s coveted main stage include Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee; Shou Chew, CEO of TikTok; and Dr Kai Fu Lee, Chairperson and CEO of Sinovation Ventures. This robust showing underscores the fast-growing business relationship between Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia, as both regions continue to solidify their roles as vibrant global tech hubs.LEAP 2025 featured a strong speaker representation from Hong Kong, including: Danny Tang, CEO, Hero Esports; Cindy Chow, Executive Director & CEO of Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund; and Leiming Chen, Chief Sustainability Officer and Senior Vice President of Ant International, and Ant Group.Faisal AlKhamisi, Chairman of SAFCSP, said “LEAP East will serve as a catalyst for growing the global tech ecosystem and for Saudi Arabia’s status as a global events organiser. “With this timely and strategic expansion, we are bringing LEAP’s award-winning vision and world-class innovation into this exciting new Hong Kong venture, creating a powerful platform for entrepreneurs, investors, and businesses to connect, collaborate and build the future of technology,” said AlKhamisi. “Attendees will engage directly with the world's leading innovators, investors, and industry pioneers, making LEAP East a must-attend event for anyone shaping the digital future.”With LEAP East primed to bring together experts from various fields to explore fintech, gaming, robotics, AI, smart cities, digital transformation, and Web3, among other emerging technologies, Michael Champion, CEO of Tahaluf, predicted the inaugural event will further propel Hong Kong’s global tech capital credentials.Champion said, “With an outstanding speaker line-up and an exhibition floor featuring the latest technological advancements, attendees will gain first-hand insights into the evolving tech landscape. We are building on the success we’ve had in Riyadh and the figures speak for themselves as LEAP 2025 had an attendance of over 200,000. LEAP East will foster a dynamic environment where investors, policymakers, and tech leaders converge to shape the future of innovation.”Among LEAP East’s highlights will be the content-rich Orbital tracks, which will delve into critical areas such as fintech and the creative economy, providing in-depth analysis and takeaways on the latest industry trends. After three editions in Saudi Arabia, DeepFest will be a hub for artificial intelligence, robotics, and deep tech, highlighting breakthroughs and fostering discussions on how these technologies will redefine industries. Meanwhile, LEAP’s dedicated Tech Arena, a first-of-its-kind immersive space, will present live demonstrations and interactive experiences, giving attendees a glimpse into the future of tech applications.“With LEAP East, our focus is on driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and shaping the future of technology on a global scale,” said Annabelle Mander, Executive Vice President, Tahaluf. “The first of LEAP’s strides outside its home base of Saudi Arabia, LEAP East will be an electrifying experience at the forefront of technological transformation.”Networking will be a key LEAP East component with exclusive gatherings such as LEAP East Nights, providing opportunities to establish meaningful connections in some of Hong Kong’s most prestigious venues. Beyond business, the event will also present a series of inspirational experiences, including a VR Experience Zone, interactive art installations, drone racing, and a fully robotic kitchen, providing a glimpse into the intersection of technology and everyday life.Building on the success of LEAP’s four editions in Riyadh, LEAP East’s startup programme will give emerging companies opportunities to gain visibility, secure funding, and expand into new markets. Through pitch competitions, investor matchmaking, mentorship sessions, and networking opportunities, the event will be a launchpad for next-gen tech innovators.“Hong Kong, with its robust infrastructure and access to global capital, is an ideal host for this initiative, offering startups the necessary resources to scale their businesses,” added Champion.A key attraction will be LEAP East’s investment ecosystem with a specially designed Investor Programme that includes curated roundtables, workshops, and matchmaking opportunities, ensuring venture capitalists and angel investors can connect with startups that align with their portfolios. Featuring insights from more than 60 investors, the programme will empower the community with the knowledge and tools needed to drive forward-thinking investments.For more information visit: https://onegiantleap.com/

