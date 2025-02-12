INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Elastic N.V. (“Elastic” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ESTC). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse facts regarding Elastic’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) Elastic had implemented significant changes to its sales operations, particularly with respect to its customer segments in the Americas; (ii) the foregoing changes were likely to, and did, disrupt Elastic’s sales operations during the first quarter of its FY 2025; (iii) accordingly, Defendants had overstated the stability of Elastic’s sales operations; and (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, Elastic was unlikely to meet its own previously issued revenue guidance for its FY 2025.

If you bought shares of Elastic between May 31, 2024 and August 29, 2024, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/elastic/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is April 14, 2025.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.