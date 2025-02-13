Yoast SEO Wins 2025 Women's Choice Awards in Best Company to Work for 'Women, Inclusion, and Millennials

The Yoast Team

WIJCHEN, NETHERLANDS, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yoast , is the leading SEO Software, trusted by millions of users worldwide, empowering small and large corporations through digital innovation, has proudly announced its recent achievement of winning the prestigious Women's Choice Awards . This accolade includes recognition as the Best Company to Work for 'Women', the Best Company to Work for 'Inclusion', and the Best Company to Work for 'Millennials'.At the heart of Yoast's success in this award is its female led leadership team, which plays a crucial role in creating a workplace that champions equality and diversity. The team's focus on inclusivity ensures that every employee, regardless of gender, age, sexuality, or background, feels valued and supported. This leadership approach not only empowers women at Yoast but also inspires all employees to strive for their personal and professional goals.Yoast's dedication to diversity and inclusion extends beyond its internal culture. The company has implemented various initiatives aimed at supporting marginalized communities, demonstrating its commitment to making a positive impact in the tech industry and beyond. Among these initiatives is the Yoast Diversity Fund, established to provide financial assistance to underrepresented speakers at conferences, thereby ensuring that diverse voices are heard and celebrated.The criteria for the Women's Awards considered factors such as female representation in the workforce and management, work-life balance benefits, professional development opportunities, and comprehensive health and wellness benefits. Yoast excelled in these areas, showcasing its commitment to creating a supportive and enriching environment for all employees. The company also emphasizes employee recognition and morale through various celebrations and social events, contributing to a positive workplace culture.In a statement regarding these achievements, Kimberley Cole, Senior vice President at Yoast expressed, "Winning this award reinforces our mission to create an environment where everyone can thrive. We believe that embracing diversity and championing inclusion not only enriches our workplace but also drives innovation and success. Our commitment to empowering marginalized communities reflects our core values and strengthens our impact on the industry.""We’re deeply honored to be recognized by Women’s Choice Awards in their inaugural list of ‘Best Companies to Work for,’” said Charlotte Gurney, Senior Marketing Brand Manager at Yoast. “This achievement reflects our steadfast commitment to building a workplace where all employees feel valued, supported, and inspired to grow both personally and professionally. At Yoast, we believe that investing in our people and creating a culture of inclusivity and collaboration is the key to delivering exceptional value to clients around the globe.”As a result of these efforts, Yoast continues to stand out as a leader in workplace inclusivity and diversity.

