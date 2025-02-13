Automated Cell Cultures Global Market Report 2025: Comprehensive Research on Market Size, Major Players and Trends

Automated Cell Cultures Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automated cell cultures market has been witnessing rapid growth in the recent years. With a growth from $6.33 billion in 2024 to $7.02 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.9%, it's clear that the potential this market holds is immense. The growth in the historic period can majorly be attributed to factors such as rising demand for high-throughput cell lines in drug discovery research, increasing investments in biopharmaceuticals and vaccine development, and expanding applications of automated systems in laboratories to enhance efficiency.

Anticipating the Future: Where Is the Market Heading?

By 2029, the automated cell cultures market size is projected to expand to $10.49 billion, growing at a CAGR of 10.6%. This predicted growth can be linked to the increasing number of clinical trials globally, the rise in the need for personalized therapies, and advancements in cell culture systems technology. During this forecast period, significant trends that might reshape the market include the shift towards modular automation solutions for flexibility in laboratory settings, the integration of artificial intelligence in automated cell culture processes, and an emphasis on sustainable practices in cell culture technologies.

What's Driving This Market?

The production of biopharmaceuticals is likely to drive automated cell cultures market growth. Made through biotechnology methods, including recombinant DNA technology and cell culture techniques, biopharmaceuticals provide targeted, effective treatments with fewer side effects compared to traditional therapies. As the demand for biopharmaceuticals increases, so does the need for automated cell culture to streamline cell growth, monitoring, and harvesting processes. This is made clear by the significant 4.95% increase in biopharmaceutical production in Europe in 2022.

Market Leaders in Automated Cell Cultures

Key players in the automated cell cultures market include renowned companies like Hitachi Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Lonza Group AG, and Nikon healthcare. These industry leaders are constantly inventing innovative measures to stay competitive and advance their foothold within the market.

Upcoming Trends in Automated Cell Cultures

A major focus for companies in the automated cell cultures market is the integration of artificial intelligence AI into automated cell culture. This allows for experimental conditions to be optimized, and enhances efficiency by analyzing real-time data, improving cell growth and productivity. In October 2023, Molecular Devices LLC launched the CellXpress.ai Automated Cell Culture System, a revolutionary innovation designed to streamline complex cell culture workflows.

Market Segmentation in Automated Cell Cultures

The automated cell cultures market can be segmented by type into Modular Automation and Whole Label Automation. Based on equipment type, the market is divided into Automated Liquid Handling Systems, Microplate Readers, Robotic Systems, and others. The applications of automated cell cultures can vary from Biopharmaceuticals Production, Diagnostics, Gene Therapy, Drug Screening and Development, to Stem Cell Research, with end-users mainly being Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Companies, Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, and Cell Banks.

How Is the Market Faring Across Different Regions?

In 2024, North America led the automated cell cultures market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to see rapid growth in the forecast period. Other regions covered in this market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The automated cell cultures market holds promising prospects, and to stay at the forefront, you need a reliable source of market data and trend forecasting. The Business Research Company has a track record of supplying comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. With 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can gain the information you require to stay ahead in the game.

