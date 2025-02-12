Highlands Recovery near Sydney: Holistic Therapies and Personalised Care Define New Rehab Approach

Highlands Recovery in Sydney

Highlands Recovery in NSW, Australia, offering holistic & evidence-based treatment for trauma, addiction & mental health. Features TF-CBT, EMDR & more.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Highlands Recovery, an institute of behavioural medicine and rehabilitation, has opened its doors, setting a new standard for private rehabilitation in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales. Situated near Sydney, the private facility provides a comprehensive approach to treating trauma, addiction and mental health disorders. This opening signifies a leap forward in specialised care for individuals seeking recovery.Under the guidance of CEO Cameron Francis and Clinical Director Resh Joseph, Highlands Recovery aims to offer a haven for those pursuing lasting recovery and holistic well-being. The centre's mission is to be a world-class centre of excellence for the treatment of trauma and trauma-related disorders. Their expertise ensures clients receive care tailored to their needs.A Holistic Approach to RecoveryHighlands Recovery emphasises holistic therapies that address the mind, body, and spirit. Recognising the connection between psychological, physiological and social health, Highlands Recovery offers a multifaceted program to foster emotional resilience and physical wellness. This approach extends beyond symptom management, aiming for a profound transformation in overall life quality.Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioural Therapy ( TF-CBT ) is central to the program near Sydney, offering strategies for recovery. TF-CBT combines cognitive behavioural techniques with trauma-sensitive interventions, enabling clients to manage their emotions and reduce anxiety. By addressing the causes of trauma, TF-CBT promotes deep healing, helping clients move forward with confidence.Individualised Care and Evidence-Based ModalitiesHighlands Recovery provides a residential program tailored to each client's needs. The 28-day program includes TF-CBT, and holistic therapies like yoga, meditation, art therapy and EMDR. This approach ensures that each client receives the specific care needed to achieve their recovery goals. The length of stay is flexible beyond 28 days, allowing clients to progress at their own pace and receive the optimal level of care.In addition to TF-CBT, Highlands Recovery incorporates a range of evidence-based modalities to ensure comprehensive care:EMDR: Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing (EMDR) uses bilateral stimulation to help clients process traumatic memories without overwhelming emotional responses. Studies show EMDR can significantly reduce PTSD symptoms.Mindfulness Meditation: Mindfulness practices regulate emotional response by modulating the prefrontal cortex and amygdala, the parts of the brain that process emotions and stress.Somatic Therapy: Somatic experiencing addresses disruptions in the Autonomic Nervous System(ANS) caused by traumatic experiences, helping clients achieve a more stable emotional state.A Four-Phase Recovery ProgrammeHighlands Recovery’s four-phase recovery program supports full recovery through holistic therapies. The program addresses the complexities of addiction and trauma recovery:Phase 1: StabilisationPhase 2: Trauma ReprocessingPhase 3: IntegrationPhase 4: Consolidation: building resilience and self-relianceThe aftercare program supports the transition back to daily life with ongoing support to reinforce coping strategies.Accreditation and Commitment to Excellence Highlands Recovery Sydney offers personalised care for clients seeking privacy. Clients can choose a completely private residence as an alternative to the main centre to ensure confidentiality during their stay, if need be. The facility integrates biological, psychological and social health, encompassing aspects of life like sleep, diet, exercise, and psychology to promote well-being.About Highlands RecoveryHighlands Recovery is located near Sydney in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales, Australia. With a focus on evidence-based therapies and holistic care, Highlands Recovery helps individuals achieve lasting recovery and a life of well-being

