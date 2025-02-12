Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,747 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,872 in the last 365 days.

Windsor & District Labour Council Endorses All 4 Windsor-Essex Region NDP Candidates

WINDSOR, Ontario, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Windsor and District Labour Council (WDLC) announced today its endorsement of all four Windsor area Ontario NDP Candidates for the February 27, 2025, Ontario provincial Election.

The Windsor and District Labour Council is proud to endorse:

· Lisa Gretzky: Windsor-West

· Gemma Grey-Hall: Windsor-Tecumseh

· Rachael Mills: Essex

· Christian Sachs: Chatham-Kent-Leamington

“Windsor-area workers and their families just can’t trust Doug Ford’s priorities,” WDLC President Mario Spagnuolo said today. “Whether it’s U.S. tariffs, the high cost of living, or the shortage of family doctors, Lisa Gretzky, Gemma Grey-Hall, Rachael Mills, and Christian Sachs are definitely Windsor-Essex’s best choice.”

The WDLC, representing more than 31,000 workers from over 40 affiliates in the Windsor-Essex Region, is committed to supporting candidates who champion labour rights, social justice, and the interests of working-class Windsor-Essex County residents.

For information Contact:

Mario Spagnuolo
President, Windsor District Labour Council
mario.spags@icloud.com 
519-816-7724


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Windsor & District Labour Council Endorses All 4 Windsor-Essex Region NDP Candidates

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more