DNR to Acquire Property to Establish First State Park in Wicomico County

February 12, 2025

The historic Long Hill plantation house will be part of the new Wetipquin Creek State Park in Wicomico County. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo.

The Board of Public Works approved the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to purchase a historic property that would become the first Maryland State Park in Wicomico County.

The Department will acquire approximately 445 acres of land along Wetipquin Creek from owner Donald Graham for $3.3 million.

Wetipquin Creek State Park, currently in the planning phase, will conserve and foster an appreciation of the natural resources of the Delmarva Peninsula. The property contains the historic and architecturally significant house known as Long Hill, which dates back to the mid 18th century and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.

The Park Service plans to offer a variety of interpretive and educational programs, tours, and events exploring the region’s history, including the Long Hill plantation house, the lives of enslaved people at Long Hill, the history of indigenous peoples in the region, and 18th- and 19th-century farm life on the Eastern Shore.

“Wetipquin Creek State Park will expand our state parks to every county in Maryland, an important milestone in our mission,” said Maryland Park Service Director Angela Crenshaw. “Once open, the new park will provide recreational and educational opportunities for visitors to immerse themselves in the outdoor world by fishing and paddling adventures on Wetipquin Creek as well as exploring trails that meander through forest, wetland, and meadow habitats.”

The agricultural and woodland tract planned for Wetipquin Creek State Park is an ecologically and historically significant site that was previously protected with a conservation easement by its owners. Photo courtesy Maryland Environmental Trust.

The property comprises various ecosystems, including Wetipquin Creek, a tidal tributary that empties into the Nanticoke River, plus acres of tidal marsh and associated intertidal shrub-scrub areas, mature oak/hickory forests, and mixed pine and hardwood forests.



This diverse habitat supports wildlife including coyote, fox, white-tailed deer, raccoon, beavers, and multiple species of birds and waterfowl. The area provides stopover habitat for bird species using the Atlantic flyway and important breeding areas for Forest Interior Dwelling Birds and animal species. The creek itself supports resident fish species, including largemouth bass, bluegill, pumpkinseed, pickerel, and crappie.

The addition of Wetipquin Creek State Park would mean that all 23 counties in Maryland contain at least one state park. Once the acquisition closes later this year, the Park Service will identify and inventory natural, cultural, and historical resources, as well as evaluate potential recreational uses. Design plans will include infrastructure to support public access and amenities.

There is no time frame yet for opening the property to the public.