MemeCore Announces “MemeX Festival: Be Yourself, Be Memorable” to Bridge Web2 and Web3 Communities at Consensus HK 2025

SINGAPORE, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MemeCore, a leading EVM-based Layer 1 multi-chain cross-staking blockchain secured by the innovative Proof of Meme (PoM) consensus mechanism, together with 852Web3, Pudgy Penguins, Hashkey Exchange, and TON, is thrilled to announce the upcoming “MemeX Festival: Be Yourself, Be Memorable.” Scheduled to take place on February 18, 2025, during Consensus HK 2025, the festival aims to foster collaboration between Web2 and Web3 projects, enhance brand visibility for MemeCore’s flagship project MemeX, and solidify MemeCore’s position as the premier playground for meme-related initiatives in the blockchain ecosystem. With over 2,000 registrations already confirmed, the event is set to be a landmark gathering for blockchain and meme enthusiasts alike.

Bridging Web2 and Web3: The Future of Collaborative Innovation

The MemeX Festival is a pioneering initiative designed to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3, fostering collaboration and innovation across both domains. By bringing together traditional and blockchain-based projects, the festival aims to drive meaningful partnerships that leverage the strengths of each ecosystem. As part of this effort, MemeX will take center stage, showcasing its groundbreaking platform that seamlessly integrates social media, a bonding curve launchpad, and sponsorship mechanisms. With Consensus HK as its backdrop, the festival serves as a strategic opportunity to elevate MemeX’s brand presence, demonstrating its ability to transform user engagement into tangible value creation while fostering sustainable growth within the Web3 space.

Event Highlights



Luxurious Venue: The Kerry Hotel - The MemeX Festival promises an unforgettable experience at the Kerry Hotel, a venue renowned for its high-class and elegant atmosphere, offering stunning views of Hong Kong's iconic Victoria Harbour. This luxurious setting will serve as the perfect backdrop for a celebration of innovation and culture, blending sophistication with a touch of nostalgia.

Neon Nostalgia: 90s Hong Kong Vibes - To make the event truly unique, the festival will incorporate the vibrant energy of 90s Hong Kong, featuring neon lights and cosplay of iconic characters from the era. This creative fusion of elegance and nostalgia will provide an immersive and memorable experience, ensuring attendees leave with a sense of excitement and delight.

Interactive Fun and Rewards - Beyond the captivating atmosphere, attendees can enjoy nostalgic carnival games that bring back the magic of childhood memories. These games are designed to engage guests actively while offering exclusive, festival-only merchandise as rewards, making the experience both fun and memorable.

MemeX Festival: Be Yourself, Be Memorable Event Partners

Co-hosts: MemeCore, MemeX, Pudgy Penguins, Hashkey Exchange, TON, 852Web3



Strategic Partners: ARC Community, BlockBooster, BitRush, Weekly Dose, Memecoin Summit



Sponsored Partners: MEW, The Shib, Neiro, MoonRing, One Earth, Yuliverse, The Moo, Shifu The Panda, Kiki, Metacade, Nobody, Banana, Pureverse, Wonton, DTK, Andy On Bsc, BAEBOT, Card3, Courage, Dogelon, Fautor, Gate Web3 Memebox, Koala AI, RichQuack, SquidGrow, WHY, XRDoge, Pink on TON

Meme Partners: 4Chan, ADA on SOL, Awebo, Barsik, Big Red, Bitchcoin, Byte, Catcoin, Catlorian, Cultiv8, Daram, Dougy, Elawn Moosk, FEG, GmestopSol, HANA, High as Unicorn, In The Meme Time, Kishu, MiniDoge, Mystery, NOOZ, OG Ginnan, OG Peanut, Pedro, Pepe on Sui, Piggy, Pitbull, POPDOG, QWACK, Retail DAO, Sendor, Sharbi, TWIGGY, Volt Inu, Wenwifhat, WHALE, Who Is Ebert, XPX, Xviral, YiLongMa, ZIPPO

Media Partners: MetaEra, Foresight News, PA News, ODaily, Tokenpost, Jinse Finance, Blocktempo, MonsterBlock HK, CryptoPie, Pacific Meta, Web3+, CryptoTW, 852Web3 Magazine, DTC Group, 0x Consulting Group, Coinness, Blockchain of the Day, Blockcast

MemeX Festival Kickoff Party

Prior to the festival, MemeCore hosted the MemeX Festival Kickoff Party, which took place at the stunning Baijiu Master at K11 Musea in Hong Kong. This exclusive event marked the beginning of the highly anticipated MemeX Festival: Be Yourself, Be Memorable, bringing together a vibrant community of blockchain enthusiasts, meme coin supporters, and Web3 innovators. The Kickoff Party set the stage for the larger MemeX Festival, scheduled for February 18, 2025, and provided a dynamic platform for networking, collaboration, and celebration.

MemeX Festival Press Conference

In preparation for the festival, MemeCore hosted a Press Conference on February 7, 2025, at K11 Atelier in Hong Kong. This event’s purpose was to formally introduce the MemeX Festival and provide comprehensive background information about its hosts, MemeCore, MemeX, Pudgy Penguins, TON, Hashkey Exchange and 852Web3. The Press Conference also offered valuable networking opportunities for members of the blockchain community and Web2 projects, setting the stage for the main event in February.,

Register Now to Join the MemeX Festival

Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind event that blends innovation, culture, and fun! Be part of the MemeXFestival on February 18, 2025, at the prestigious Kerry Hotel during Consensus HK 2025.

With over 2,000 registrations already confirmed, this is your chance to connect with Web2 and Web3 innovators, experience the vibrant 90s Hong Kong nostalgia, and enjoy exclusive festival-only perks and activities.

Secure your spot now by registering here: https://lu.ma/memexfest

Spaces are filling up quickly—don’t wait to join this unforgettable celebration!

About MemeX

MemeX is at the forefront of merging social media with blockchain technology. By combining a social media platform, a bonding curve launchpad, and sponsorship models, MemeX creates an ecosystem where user engagement fuels economic value. Users can share content that sparks interactions, with each token associated with profiles or projects appreciating in value through bonding curve sales. This innovative structure ensures the platform's sustainability, allowing communities to grow and thrive beyond their initial launch periods. MemeX bridges the gap between social interaction and economic opportunity, fostering enduring community growth and engagement.

About MemeCore

MemeCore Foundation is the visionary organization behind the MemeCore blockchain, an EVM-based Meme Chain, Layer 1 secured by the unique Proof of Meme (PoM) consensus mechanism. Specifically engineered for meme coins, MemeCore aspires to cultivate a dynamic playground for meme communities within the broader blockchain ecosystem. With a mission to foster a memeable space that champions creativity, inclusiveness, and innovation, MemeCore leverages its distinctive PoM consensus to empower the meme coin community. Dedicated to promoting a decentralized future, MemeCore ensures top-tier security and provides engaging services that resonate with meme coin enthusiasts worldwide.

For more information about MemeCore and its initiatives, please visit https://memecore.com/.

