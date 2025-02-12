Class Action Filed Against Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX) - March 14, 2025 Deadline to Join – Contact The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX).

Shareholders who purchased shares of PCRX during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: August 2, 2023 to August 8, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, on August 9, 2024, Pacira issued a press release announcing the results of its lawsuit against eVenus for patent infringement. Pacira disclosed that the court “found that the company’s U.S. Patent No. 11,033,495 (the ‘495 patent) is not valid,” and, thus, eVenus is not infringing on anything. Pacira’s ‘495 patent is for Exparel, which is the main source of growth for the Company, encapsulating roughly 80% of its revenue. Analysts have noted that the invalidity of the ‘495 patent calls into question the validity of the Company’s other patents, potentially resulting in more generic entrants into the market and increased litigation expenses moving forward. Following this news, Pacira’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $22.36 per share on August 8, 2024, Pacira’s stock price fell to a low of $11.70 per share on August 9, 2024, a decline of over 47% in a single day.

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of PCRX during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is March 14, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

