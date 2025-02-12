MiNK Therapeutics to Present Updated Data from Phase 2 Study Testing AgenT-797 in Gastric Cancer at AACR IO Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced that it has been selected for an oral presentation at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) IO Annual Meeting that will take place on February 23-26 in Los Angeles, California. The oral presentation will highlight interim data from the company’s ongoing Phase 2 study testing AgenT-797 in combination with Agenus’ lead therapeutic combination, botensilimab and balstilimab (BOT/BAL), in patients with refractory (2L+) gastric cancer (NCT06251973).

Presentation Details:

Abstract Title: Biomarker analysis from Phase 2 study of AgenT-797 (invariant natural killer T-cells), botensilimab (a Fc-enhanced CTLA-4 Inhibitor) with balstilimab (anti-PD-1) in PD-1 refractory gastroesophageal cancer (GEC)

Session: Proffered Papers, Session 2

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 25th, 1:00-1:45 p.m. PST

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit https://minktherapeutics.com/ or @MiNK_iNKT. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.

About AgenT-797

AgenT-797 is an allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapy, leveraging a unique innate immune cell type that serves as a master regulator of both innate and adaptive immunity. iNKTs combine the cytotoxic capabilities of natural killer (NK) cells with the adaptive memory of T cells, enabling them to elicit a broad range of immune responses in a pathogen-agnostic manner.

AgenT-797 is a scalable, “off-the-shelf” cell therapy product, manufactured by MiNK Therapeutics in Lexington, MA, to deliver transformative treatment solutions to patients.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the therapeutic potential, anticipated benefit, plans and timelines of iNKT cells and encrypted RNA, as well as the collaboration between MiNK and Autonomous Therapeutics. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the factors described under the Risk Factors section of the most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and the S-1 Registration Statement filed with the SEC. MiNK cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and MiNK and Autonomous undertake no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Investor Contact

917-362-1370

investor@minktherapeutics.com

Media Contact

781-674-4428

communications@minktherapeutics.com

