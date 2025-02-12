Inspirato to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Monday, February 24

DENVER, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ISPO), the premier luxury vacation club, today announced plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial and operating results after market close on Monday, February 24.

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 25, to discuss the results. To listen to the audio webcast and Q&A, please visit the Inspirato Investor Relations website at https://investor.inspirato.com or use the webcast link below. An audio replay of the webcast will be available on the Inspirato Investor Relations website shortly after the call.

Conference Call and Webcast:

Date/Time: Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i92vdm7n

About Inspirato

Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is a luxury vacation club that provides exclusive access to a portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes exclusive luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

Contacts: Investor Relations Media Relations ir@inspirato.com communications@inspirato.com

