Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Invests $150 Million to Connect MacArthur Airport to LIRR’s Ronkonkoma Station

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a transformational $150 million investment to connect the Long Island Rail Road’s (LIRR) Ronkonkoma Station with the proposed North Terminal at MacArthur Airport, significantly improving accessibility and enhancing the region’s transportation infrastructure. This initiative builds on the Governor’s commitment to the development of a new terminal at MacArthur Airport, further positioning Long Island as a hub for economic growth and innovation.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

I only ask that that message doesn't get out to the other nine regions about how much we've done here on Long Island. But this is a place that matters. It is one of the most unique, diverse places in our entire state in terms of the natural beauty. You think about the amazing wetlands, the parks inland, I've hiked to many of them, to our beautiful shores and the beaches. It's extraordinary. It's extraordinary.

But also the charming little villages and hamlets that dot the other communities and really give it its charm and personality. And that means something to me as someone who spent 14 years in local government and to all of our local government officials, I appreciate you.

A town board is when you're most connected to the people. And a project where you make sure a housing project comes or a child care center or a new playground or a new skate park that I put in. I did all of this in my local community knowing how important it is. So I'm really proud to be back on Long Island again.

And last time I was here, I had a chance to ride the railroad. Took the Long Island Railroad out here from Grand Central Madison. It was extraordinary. I know they just opened up Melba's there today, which is a great soul food restaurant. I look forward to stopping there.

But also, the Long Island Railroad has had its best performance in 200 years. I mean, that's pretty significant. On time performance has been extraordinary and I'm pretty sure ridership is up. A lot more people are taking express buses into the city as well, and we're getting more efficient and getting the results we're looking for. But I do want to thank some of the people who helped make this happen.

And Kevin, you've been a great, great leader for us as chairman of Empire State Development. I needed someone who understood the needs of the business communities, but was still integral in understanding across the state how transformative jobs are. When you bring a project or help a business grow, and to our friends in labor here, when they can build these projects, it gives people that strong sense of place that they do matter. And so, to bring your perspective as a leader from the business community here on Long Island to the entire state has been indispensable to me. So let's give Kevin Law a round of applause as well.

And partners do matter. Partners matter. The man who has embraced me probably more than any county executive who ever sat in his seat for sure. Although Blum was pretty friendly too, I shouldn't say that. But Ed Romaine has made sure I felt welcome. That's his opening sentence when I walk into any space where you are always welcome here in Suffolk County, and I feel that and it makes a difference in where we're going to help prioritize. When you have relationships that are so strong, you know that there's a level of trust.

This is not about scoring political points. It's about working for the people. And that is the attitude that he's shown for the last couple of years, and I look forward to continuing to work with him for a long time. Our county executive, Ed Romaine.

Angie Carpenter, a persuasive woman, I must say. She does not take no, or even maybe for an answer. We've had many meetings here. Karen Keough, a Long Island resident and native, who is my secretary to the governor. You know, you have her on speed dial. You probably talked to her more than I do.

So there's a lot of exciting things. Just making sure. Is this really going to happen? But Angie, you've been through a lot, and I really appreciate how you just stay so focused on delivering for the people of this county. And I'm proud to announce that you have just been designated our latest pro-housing community because of your work. I said that as of yesterday. Thank you.

And also, we have Dan Panico here, our supervisor for Brookhaven. Thank you, Dan, for joining us. Dennis Siry, President of the Suffolk County Village Officials. I have two little villages in my town, so I know how important our villages are. And also, Robert Free, the President of the Long Island Railroad. Well done, Robert. Well done. Let's keep it, let's keep it rolling. Let's keep it rolling.

And the men and women of labor who build everything that matters. Ryan Stanton, Executive Director of the Long Island Federation. Matthew Aracich, President of the Nassau Building Trades, and Anthony Simon, the Chairman of the Sheet Metal Transportation Unit, SMART.

So, you heard all the times I've been here lately. Might as well get an apartment. Let's build some more so I can have some options. But, we have a lot to celebrate today. We have a lot to celebrate today. And, this marks a transformation of how Long Islanders connect with one another. And really the rest of the world.

MacArthur Airport has come a long, long way since 1942 when it was first built as a military installation and I could not have been prouder when I saw that USA Today named this – not just in the top ten – but the third best small airport in America. I'm not just talking New York State, in America. They took note of the baggage claim areas and how beautifully – welcoming, how much natural light comes in and the access to what they described is the most beautiful place – the Hamptons, the Gold Coast, the wineries and the farmers markets – which are really second to none, next level farmers markets. I'm a farmer market connoisseur, but this is tough to compete with.

But they recognize that we already know – I mean and if we continue investing in this airport, this facility, as we've done before, back in 2022, – I announced $40 million. I was a pretty brand new governor and I knew how important airports were because it's everything – it's that doormat to the rest of the world. They see you and they come into a place that clearly a community is proud of and has investments in it. It's a good sign to businesses that we're trying to recruit here as well as the hometown residents who deserve nothing but the best.

So we committed the $40 million toward the new International Terminal here at MacArthur Airport and today, I'm here to announce we're building on that investment. How much better can we do? You haven't even heard it yet.

$150 million to Suffolk County for the infrastructure to connect Ronkonkoma Station with the proposed North Terminal at the MacArthur Airport. $150 million to get the job done. This is how you make quality of life for Long Islanders, save time for them, and building connections for our visitors as well.

That's exactly what we're trying to do. We're trying to let people know that this is – you're adding a pedestrian walkway to from the station to right here. I mean, that is real convenience. People used to take an Uber before it, right? They're taking an Uber now, they're getting a cab, they're taking a long walk.

Let's just make it easier on people. I'm telling you right now, we get this done. I don't know who number one and two were, but watch out. We're going to be at the top of that list in just a short time because we're very competitive here. You know that.

And we're redesigning the roadwork networks and the parking garages and the utility systems, and also allowing the town of Islip and Suffolk County to unlock the potential of 48 acres of land. Land is priceless, especially out here. But you can use that for all the ideas that you have. I mean, I'm not here to tell you what to do with this, I'm here to support your vision. And that is what I never saw much of when I was in local government, which is how I've transformed how Albany treats its localities: with respect and equal partners. And I don't want our vision imposed on you. You tell me what you want to see for the future of your community so we can boost tourism and the local economy for years to come, and I'll continue making these investments.

As I said, I've spent a lot of time out here. When I first became governor three years ago, I made a commitment to people across the State, but here on Long Island, I'm working hard to improve your lives at work and at home, and at play. And we're really working hard to deliver on that promise. And what we've done — I want to talk about jobs. When you come from an area like Buffalo — we won't talk about sports. There's always next year. And I appreciate those of you who are temporarily Bills fans in the last few weeks. But yeah, they are a good team.

And I heard Kevin talk about how people had to endure the snow to get here. We measure snow in feet, okay? Literally, a short time after I became governor, we had — and I'm not making this up — a seven foot storm in my hometown after over just a few days. I mean, imagine, I'm five feet. The snow is seven feet up to your door. You're not going anywhere unless you're diving. So I appreciate all the effort to clean the road. You did great, kind of blowing it away with your mouth. Sorry, I know you guys work hard. I shouldn't give you a hard time.

But perspective is important too. But I wanted to create more jobs. Because I come from Buffalo, I'm so seared in the knowledge of what happens to a community's psychology when the jobs leave. My grandparents were poor Irish immigrants at a time when they had to go out to South Dakota to be migrant farm workers and then they became domestic servants in Chicago, and they found their way to the promised land of Buffalo, New York for one reason: there were jobs at the steel plant.

Grandpa worked there with his tin bucket, going off to work at 3 p.m. every day. My dad worked there. His brothers worked there. And all of a sudden when those jobs left, it was like Northrop Grumman leaving Long Island. You lose your mojo. You lose your sense of identity for a long time. So when I can come back as governor with that experience seared in my brain forever and what it does to a community when you lose those jobs — anything I can do to create jobs, I am there.

And you've brought forth many great projects. And on Long Island, since I've been governor, we've created over 50,000 new private sector jobs and oversaw the formation of 47,000 new businesses in 2023 alone. I mean, that says people want to be here. People want to be here.

Unemployment — three percent. When I grew up, it was 17 to 20 percent where I came from. Jobs mean everything. That's the lowest of any metro region in New York State: Three percent. And I heard this at countless roundtables with business leaders and elected officials, “You need more housing.” You don't want to be told what to do. I got it. We talked about the carrots, right? You wanted carrots. You wanted incentives to build more. And we weren't even asking for a whole lot, but we have a metric that says, “If you're willing to be a pro-housing community, you have access to $650 million that is discretionary to fix up your main streets, and do streetscapes and connections to the water and facades, and bringing housing downtown.”

Those small towns that have just one story businesses — well, why isn't there housing above it? I mean, this is what smart development is all about. It's not changing the character of the community. I don't want that to happen. But I also don't want this region to die. Because people — the kids, your children, your grandchildren — can't afford to live in the great community with the great schools that they grew up with. And they're going — you know where they're going? They're going to New Jersey and Connecticut. They're not going all the way too far away. They still want you to babysit on weekends. I'm a grandma. I know this.

But think about that. How are we losing out? We've got the most beautiful place in the world to live. Well, that’s because we didn't have the ambition or the courage to build housing. I'm proud of what's happening here. I am seeing a transformation, especially transit oriented development and what we saw at the station. You know, Kevin, we saw — was it 1,400 jobs just around the corner here? That's what I'm talking about. That's 1,400 people who are now going to say, “I'm planting the flag here. I'm not going somewhere else.”

That's what you want to have because communities can stagnate. Believe me, I saw this happen when everybody left where I came from. The downtown was literally boarded up. My hometown was boarded up…

At the time, my mother decided to start a small flower shop and I would run it with her.

This is what I come out of. I don't want to see that happen here. Build the housing. Be smart about it. Give people a place to live, and I'm talking about all levels — luxury, market rates, mixed-use, anything you want, affordable — I don't care, just build so we don't have to lose our kids anymore. And that's my plea to all of you, and I'm grateful, again, with Brookhaven stepping up, and Islip and many other communities on Long Island, I really encourage you to do that because that's how you make sure that there's a place for your kids to stay.

And I want to thank Angie again for making her community pro-housing. We're doubling down on this. We're also investing in our firehouses, our schools, creating more union jobs, apprenticeship programs and just making Long Island more affordable.

And I'm just going to give you a quick run through if anybody's asking what we're doing. I have found a path to put some families in the reach of getting $5,000 extra in their pockets because so many things have happened out of their control. Nobody after the pandemic thought, “It can't get any worse than this, right?” And then we get slammed with inflation — costs went up anywhere from 18 to 20 percent for everything, and heaven help if you're trying to buy eggs today; you better go to the ATM machine. It's insane.

I shop in a little market around where I have an apartment in the city now and it's like $15 for a little tube of toothpaste? That's not something you can compromise on. I hope you don't. But, you know what I'm saying? It's getting impossible, it's getting impossible. So, how about some inflation relief? How about a middle class tax cut, the largest percent decrease in 70 years? How about saying that, “Yes, there's a one-time surplus in money.” And I have to reinforce it: one-time. This is not recurring, I hope it's not.

Because we calculated — because of the high cost of inflation and everything that costs more — the State of New York collected $3 billion more than they anticipated. That's a lot of money, and if I knew it was coming every year, we could do different things. But I'm saying, that came out of the pockets of New Yorkers. Where does it belong? It belongs back in the pockets of New Yorkers. So we're going to do an inflation rebate for families, $500, and if you don't think that means a lot to someone, walk into a grocery store and say, “How would you feel if you had $500 more in your pocket for this grocery bill?” It means a lot to people.

I've gone there. I've asked people. So, we're going to do that. And for people with families, my God, it's so expensive. I have got a little granddaughter now and the clothes — there's a reason it says three months to six months, six months to nine months, because they keep growing. You're constantly buying new clothes, right? Little tiny sneakers, they get bigger, they need bigger ones, they need new ones. Eventually they need backpacks, they need all the things that a kid in school needs. So, we're going to have a child tax credit to put $1,000 in the pockets of families with ages four and under when it's very expensive, $500 for kids in school — that adds up as well.

And then we're also picking, and I announced this here on Long Island, picking up the cost of school lunches, their breakfasts. I understand for many reasons this makes sense, because there's a stigma attached to this. And I heard this from an elected official on Long Island who you'd be surprised who told me this, who said, “I was that child growing up who had to stand in a separate line to get my subsidized breakfast, and I skipped lunch every day because I was too ashamed. I carry that with me as an adult.

But also, a lot of families do not have to take the time to make breakfast and lunch. That's time back for the parents who I know are so harried and busy and it equates to about $1,600 a year per child. Add it all up, my friends, a couple little kids or a couple kids in school. That's almost $5,000 in your pockets by the end of this year. I need your support to get this through the budget. I need your support for this. And we're going to keep building more child care centers. $110 million to build more childcare centers. I want to see more women in the workplace and that is the only barrier that's keeping them back.

So, I have given you a lot of information about my priorities, but I'm standing here today because my priority right now is building back the State, building up Long Island to reach its full, full, full potential. And my belief is: you have the elected leaders, the relationships with labor, the community partners that you have, and this incredible asset, this jewel of an airport, and the Long Island Rail Road that's been here for 200 years — you've got it all.

There are no excuses, so let's get it done. Thank you very much. With that, let me bring up our great County Executive, Ed Romaine.