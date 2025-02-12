Governor Demands NYPA Suspend Proposed Rate Hike

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that she is demanding the New York Power Authority suspend its proposed electric rate hike, protecting consumers from sky-high utility costs that are making New York State less affordable.

“Today, I'm calling for an end to the Power Authority's unacceptable proposal to raise electric rates on its customers statewide,” Governor Hochul said. “Too many New Yorkers are already falling behind on their energy bills and I will do everything in my power to reign in these astronomical costs. While I recognize the Power Authority’s critical importance in providing invaluable, clean, baseload power from its large hydroelectric power plants Upstate, I expect NYPA to go back to the drawing board, shelve this existing proposal, and figure out a better way forward.”