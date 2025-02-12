Caroline DeBerry selected as Top 50 Fearless Leaders by IAOTP

Caroline DeBerry honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caroline DeBerry, founder and CEO of Tenagrity Solutions, was recently selected as Top 50 Fearless Leaders by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. While being selected to be published in IAOTP’s Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication, is an honor in itself, only 50 of the world’s most brilliant, courageous, inspirational professionals are selected for this distinction.These special honorees are hand selected to share their stories of perseverance, resilience, passion and strength. They have made outstanding contributions to society; they have impacted their industries and are respected in their trades. A chapter will be dedicated to each honoree and Volume 4 will be released in 2025. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. DeBerry is a published author and founder and CEO of Tenagrity Solutions, which provides strategy, communications, and operations / scalability consulting. As chief executive officer, she collaborates with nonprofit and for-profit clients in the healthcare and defense industries and academia. She has been involved in government and public service having been a senior congressional staffer, senior federal analyst, small business owner, and nonprofit chief officer and vice president. Her impressive array of positions include Vice President of Paragon Health Institute, which was founded to research real, tangible solutions and changes in health policies. She was former CXO for an international nonprofit that involved regular work with the Assistant Secretary for Health, the Surgeon General’s office, among others and extensive work with HHS and states regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.She was a Senior Legislative Assistant to a US Congressman, former senior federal analyst (PhD level on GS scale) in the Executive Branch, successful advocate and drafter of multiple legislative victories (federal and state), published author, ghostwriter, editor (books, news articles, etc.), speaker on radio shows and webinars, and an external affairs expert involving Cabinet Secretaries, Members of Congress, the White House, senior military leadership, industry leaders, among others. Ms. DeBerry authored the published book, The Renewal of Independence: The Nation's Renewed Dependence on Independence. In addition, she also wrote, illustrated, and self-published a children's book, The Reflect: The Beginning.Ms. DeBerry’s areas of expertise include but are not limited to community development, business strategy and development, program development, health policy, project management, speech writing, legislative relations, and politics.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. DeBerry earned her Bachelor’s degree in U.S. Government from Freed-Hardeman University and started her Juris Doctor (JD) at Faulkner’s Jones School of Law.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. DeBerry has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year she was awarded Top Founder and CEO of the Year by IAOTP and was honored at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville. This year she is a selected featured speaker at IAOTP’s Summer Soiree and will be featured on the famous Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square. She was selected by Marquis Who’s Who in the field of Government and Public Policy. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December.In addition to her successful career, Ms. DeBerry has volunteered as a temporary registrar in the City of Alexandria for the past 12 years. She was trained by the Mount Vernon’s Ladies Association to be a volunteer to George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate. She has served as a hostess at the Georgia Governor’s mansion. From 2004-2008, Ms. DeBerry volunteered at presidential events, served as a legislative aide to a state representative, and volunteered for multiple federal and state campaigns.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Ms. DeBerry is an inspiration to all that know her. She has overcome so much and is Fearless. We are honored to have her in this edition of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders and cannot wait to celebrate her at this year’s Summer Soiree and awards gala.”Looking back, Ms. DeBerry attributes her success to God and her faith, her perseverance, work ethic, family, and the amazing mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys writing, drawing, painting, and spending time with her friends and family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: https://www.tenagrity-solutions.com/about About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.

For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

