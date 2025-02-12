The Government of Saskatchewan is Investing $58 Million This Year to Address Growing Student Enrolment

CANADA, February 12 - Released on February 12, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is taking further action to support growing student enrolment by investing an additional $29.5 million in relocatable classrooms. This mid-year funding increase brings the 2024-25 total investment in relocatables to $58 million, providing 76 new relocatables to help alleviate space pressures in schools across the province.

"With Saskatchewan's growing population, we recognize the need for additional classroom space to support students and educators," Education Minister Everett Hindley said. "This additional investment will ensure schools that anticipate capacity challenges in 2025-26 have the necessary infrastructure to accommodate students."

The majority of the relocatables will be allocated to the fastest growing cities of Regina and Saskatoon. In addition, the communities of Clavet, Corman Park, Humboldt, Lloydminster, Martensville, Pilot Butte, Warman, and Weyburn will receive relocatables to alleviate space pressures.

School divisions will proceed with procurement and target installation prior to September 2025.

-30-

