UNITAR Co-Hosts the 10th Geneva Interfaith Dialogue on the Role of Interfaith Dialogue in Strengthening Cultural Diplomacy with the Permanent Mission of Jordan

Next, H.E. Archbishop Ettore Balestrero of the Permanent Mission of the Holy See spoke on the importance of turning dialogue into tangible actions. He emphasized that dialogue is more than just conversation—it is about building trust and translating shared values into actions that promote peace. As Archbishop Balestrero noted, “Dialogue is not merely about talking but about building trust and translating shared values into actions that promote peace.” His remarks underscored the necessity of action-oriented conversations that result in long-lasting peace.

H.E. Ambassador Galib Israfilov of the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan in Geneva shared insights on the significance of multilateral cooperation in addressing global challenges. Ambassador Israfilov highlighted Azerbaijan’s leadership in promoting interfaith dialogue and the importance of shared values in shaping diplomatic relations. He stated, “The strength of international cooperation lies in the shared values that unite us. It is through these common principles that we build bridges across cultures and nations.” He also spoke about Azerbaijan’s role in global climate diplomacy, noting, “At COP 29, we hosted a global summit of religions to discuss the devastating implications of climate change and emphasized the need for religious leaders to play a greater role in global peace and climate action.”

H.E. Ambassador Sabri Bachtobji of the Permanent Mission of Tunisia to the United Nations in Geneva emphasized the importance of interfaith dialogue in promoting peace and cooperation. He noted that such dialogues help “reduce conflicts, at least to some extent, by fostering understanding and respect between different religious traditions and the faith’s guiding light, which can prevent tensions and encourage positive outcomes.”

H.E. Ambassador Richard Brown of the Permanent Mission of Jamaica to the United Nations in Geneva highlighted the deep-rooted role of interfaith understanding in shaping Jamaica’s diplomacy. He shared insights into the significance of the Rastafari movement in Jamaica’s cultural diplomacy, noting, “Jamaica’s diplomacy is deeply rooted in the Rastafari movement, which emerged in the 1930s as a response to colonialism and has since contributed to global cultural dialogue, promoting unity and equality.” Ambassador Brown emphasized that Jamaica’s interfaith foundation has played a key role in transforming the country into a global ambassador for unity, illustrating the power of cultural and religious diplomacy.