UNITAR and Pasona Group Strengthen Partnership: Collaborating for Asia-Pacific Leaders in Sea and Human Security

The training sessions kicked off in Awaji Island as part of the 12-day workshop for the Leaders for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific: Sea and Human Security Training Programme, which is part of the Japan-funded Shimanami Collective initiative.

Pasona Group Inc. announced the partial relocation of its head office functions to Awaji Island in 2020 as part of their broader initiative to promote regional revitalization and create new job opportunities in rural areas. In the implementation of this training, UNITAR and Pasona Group Inc. jointly designed and managed learning activities, including fieldwork and interactive lectures, on Awaji Island.

The sessions covered key topics on the sea and human security, with the first day featuring a session on regional development by Pasona Group Inc. Additionally, participants took part in a lecture and tour by Pasona Agri-Partners Inc. Under the theme of "Living with Agriculture", participants learned about best practices for food safety and sustainable agriculture through hands-on agricultural experiences. The programme also included a hands-on session by a startup company focused on seaweed-bed restoration, as well as a fieldwork session on microplastics led by the University of Tokyo DLX Design Lab, among other engaging activities.

The session at Pasona Agri-Partners. Inc. was truly eye-opening. Utilizing nature-based energy solutions and managing water consumption are key to sustainability, especially in disaster-prone areas. I gained valuable insights into how humans can coexist harmoniously with nature. — Hafford Norea, UNITAR training participant (Papua New Guinea)

Holding sea and human security training in Awaji Island closely aligns with the Shimanami Collective. The initiative was named after Shimanami Kaido – a set of six bridges connecting islands in Japan. Some of the islands are in Hiroshima Prefecture, where the UNITAR Office is located, while Awaji Island is located nearby in the area sharing the same inner sea. The Shimanami Collective symbolizes UNITAR’s desire to act as a bridge, connecting diverse cultures, ideas and people across the Asia-Pacific region, including many small island nations.