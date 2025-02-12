Pixalate’s January 2025 Top Grossing Mobile and CTV Apps in the U.S. and Canada: ‘Pocket FM’ Ranked No. 1 on Google Play Store ($4M) in the U.S.; ‘Hulu’ No. 1 With $162M Across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, & Apple TV
According to Pixalate's research, the app ‘Block Blast!’ in Canada generated an estimated $189K in open programmatic ad revenue on the Apple App Store; ‘Pluto TV - It’s Free TV’ led on Apple TV in Canada with an estimated $51K in estimated open programmatic revenue
London, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the January North America 2025 Top Grossing Apps Reports for the United States and Canada. The reports cover mobile apps from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and CTV apps from Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV stores.
The reports highlight the estimated top-grossing apps in open programmatic advertising revenue for mobile and Connected TV (CTV). In addition to the reports for the U.S. and Canada, Pixalate released Top Grossing Apps Reports for the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, Israel, Ukraine, the Netherlands, China, Japan, Singapore, India, Mexico, and Brazil.
Top Grossing Mobile and CTV Apps in January 2025 - North America
U.S:
- Mobile: Vita Mahjong led ($3M estimated open programmatic ad revenue) in the Apple App Store, and Pocket FM: Audio Series ($4M estimated open programmatic ad revenue) is no. 1 in the Google Play Store
- CTV: Hulu led on all four CTV platforms: Roku ($80M estimated open programmatic ad revenue), Apple TV ($25M estimated open programmatic ad revenue), Amazon Fire TV ($30M estimated open programmatic revenue), and Samsung Smart TV ($27M estimated open programmatic ad revenue)
Canada
- Mobile: Block Blast! ($189K estimated open programmatic ad revenue) led in the Apple App Store, and SimCity Buildit was no. 1 in the Google Play Store ($162K)
- CTV: Hulu was no. 1 on Roku ($68K) in estimated open programmatic revenue, HGTV Go led on Apple TV ($22K), Pluto TV - It’s Free TV was no. 1 on Amazon Fire TV ($51K), and SAMSUNG TV PLUS led on Samsung Smart TV ($39K)
In January 2025, Pixalate's data science team analyzed 29 billion open programmatic impressions from 6 million mobile apps, including delisted apps sourced from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For this research, they also examined 6,000 CTV apps and 3 billion global ad impressions across platforms such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Samsung Smart TV.
About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com
Disclaimer
The content of this press release, and the Top Grossing Mobile Apps (the “Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across mobile apps in the time period studied.
