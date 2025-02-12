Pixalate’s January 2025 Top Grossing Mobile and CTV Apps in the LATAM: ‘ViX’ No. 1 in Mexico on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV ($3.3M+); ‘Plants vs Zombies™ 2’ Led in Brazil in the Google Play Store ($3M)

According to Pixalate's research, the game ‘Dragon City: Mobile Adventure’ in Mexico generated an estimated $464K in open programmatic ad revenue in the Google Play Store, and ‘Word Search Explorer: Fun Game’ led in the Apple App Store with an estimated $55K in estimated open programmatic revenue

London, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the January LATAM 2025 Top Grossing Apps Reports for Mexico and Brazil . The reports cover mobile apps from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and CTV apps from Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV stores.

The reports highlight the estimated top-grossing apps in open programmatic advertising revenue for mobile and Connected TV (CTV). In addition to the reports for Mexico and Brazil , Pixalate released Top Grossing Apps Reports for the United Kingdom , Spain , France , Germany , Israel , Ukraine , the Netherlands , China , Japan , Singapore , India , the U.S. , and Canada .

Top Grossing Mobile and CTV Apps in January 2025 - LATAM

Mexico:

Brazil

Mobile: Moovit: Metro & Bus Transit ($151K estimated open programmatic ad revenue) led in the Apple App Store, and Plants vs Zombies™ 2 was no. 1 ($3M estimated open programmatic ad revenue) in the Google Play Store





In January 2025, Pixalate's data science team analyzed 29 billion open programmatic impressions from 6 million mobile apps, including delisted apps sourced from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For this research, they also examined 6,000 CTV apps and 3 billion global ad impressions across platforms such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Samsung Smart TV.

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Top Grossing Mobile Apps (the “Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across mobile apps in the time period studied.

