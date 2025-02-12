Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Viewpoint at Metro Heights in Montebello, California

MONTEBELLO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of Viewpoint at Metro Heights, a new luxury home community in Montebello, California. Sales will begin on Saturday, February 15, 2025 with three beautifully decorated model homes available for touring at 705 Alder Way in Montebello.

Viewpoint at Metro Heights offers new homes with three distinct floor plans featuring 5 to 7 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in three stories of living space designed to showcase the incredible views. The home designs range from 2,900 to 3,300+ square feet and include a two-car attached garage, volume ceilings in the great room, spacious kitchens with convenient center islands, ample counter and cabinet space, and casual dining areas that open to the backyard. The second floor includes 10-foot ceilings, spacious and well-appointed primary suites, secondary bedrooms, and a laundry room. The third floor boasts a flex room with a private bedroom suite and covered deck perfect for entertaining. Structural options include a floating staircase, primary suite deck, conservatory, and more.

The Metro Heights master plan offers a future staffed gated entry and unparalleled resort-style amenities. The 10,000-square-foot recreation center will feature multiple pools, spas, private cabanas, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. This incredible amenity center also offers indoor and outdoor social gathering spaces and several event spaces. The pool area will include a luxury outdoor kitchen, BBQs, and fireplaces perfect for enjoying the beautiful California weather. A five-acre public park, four pocket parks, a scenic promenade, and six trails are located within the community.





“We are thrilled to open Viewpoint at Metro Heights, offering luxurious home designs with exceptional personalization options in a community that provides residents with a resort-style living experience,” said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. “Home buyers will enjoy the convenience of being close to shopping, dining, and entertainment, as well as the incredible amenities and views that Metro Heights has to offer.”

Residents of Viewpoint at Metro Heights will be able to walk to nearby Shops at Montebello and Montebello Town Square. With its proximity to Downtown Los Angeles, Viewpoint at Metro Heights provides an ideal location for those seeking a luxurious and convenient lifestyle.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Homes at Viewpoint at Metro Heights are priced starting at $1.8 million. For more information on Viewpoint at Metro Heights, prospective home buyers are invited to call (844) 700-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65332f9c-71ef-4473-bf97-cb1bceab3243

