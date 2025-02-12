Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Causes Black Vulture Mortalities in New Braunfels Area

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN — Preliminary tests have confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in multiple black vultures recovered at Landa Park in New Braunfels.

Disease experts indicate HPAI is circulating among wild birds in Texas as waterbirds and waterfowl visit their wintering grounds.

Widespread detections have occurred across Texas, with most recent findings in Amarillo, El Paso, Galveston, Harris, Lubbock, Potter, Travis and Wharton counties.

Detected in all states across the U.S., HPAI is a highly contagious zoonotic virus that transmits easily among wild and domestic birds. HPAI can also transmit to mammals including wild mammals and domestic cats. It can spread directly between animals and indirectly through environmental contamination.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) advises wildlife rehabilitators to exercise caution when admitting wild animals showing clinical signs of HPAI and to refrain from admitting any birds exhibiting such symptoms.

The public can assist in interrupting HPAI transmission by limiting all unnecessary contact with wild birds, including the discontinuation of feeding and other activities that cause waterfowl to congregate in parks. In addition, taking down all bird feeders and bird baths is recommended, as these allow birds to congregate, increasing the chance of disease exposure if present. People who choose to leave bird feeders and bird baths out are asked to clean them several times each week with a ten percent bleach solution and watch for signs of disease. Do not handle any sick or dead wildlife or allow any pets to consume any wild carcasses.

Currently, the transmission risk of avian influenza from infected birds to people remains low, but the public should take basic protective measures if contact with wild animals cannot be avoided. The public and health care professionals can find more information about HPAI in humans from the Texas Department of State Health Services. If an individual had contact with an HPAI-positive or suspect animal and develops signs of illness, immediately contact your health care provider and let them know about the exposure.

If you encounter a wild animal with signs consistent with HPAI, contact your local TPWD wildlife biologist.