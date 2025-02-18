LOCAL ENTREPRENEURS BARK UP RIGHT TREE WITH FAST GROWING MOBILE PET GROOMING BUSINESS

Shahin and Larry Urias - Luckly Dog Mobile Groomers Tuscon

Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers Marks Second Year in Tucson with New Office Space Ahead of Plans to Triple Truck Fleet Locally and Begin Arizona Expansion

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retirement has never been busier for Tucson couple Shahin and Larry Urias. The former Sport Clips manager and mechanical engineer, respectively, are not only successful franchise owners with a current portfolio of 10 Sport Clips locations across Tucson and southern portions of the state, but they are now helping to grow the Arizona footprint of Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers, a fast-growing startup launched in Texas by Shahin’s son in 2023. Since the brand’s debut, more than 10,000 grooming visits have been completed.The duo, who put their first mobile grooming truck into operation in November 2023 – and added a second in March 2024 given Greater Tucson demand – have also just marked another Lucky Dog milestone for Arizona. They have taken occupancy of an approximately 600-square-foot office at 3925 E. Pima Street. The space now acts as a local base of operations and a depot as Shahin and Larry move towards tripling their Tucson truck fleet in the next couple of years and begin to expand across Arizona in mid-2025.According to Shahin Urias, “We’ve been thrilled by the Tucson market’s reception to Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers. Our clients have been attracted to the same things that drew us to this business. We love being able to offer convenience, consistency and a high level of care for pets.”Mobile grooming puts less strain on anxious dogs, and it’s a huge help to owners who are homebound or managing mobility issues.Key differentiators of Lucky Dog are a state-of-the-art website and online booking platform, providing the functionality and ease of use that was missing in markets like Tucson. The tailored online platform provides custom packages and prices based on dog breeds and incorporates an advanced scheduling system that offers availability based on the user’s location. After every appointment, Lucky Dog provides a grooming report that includes before/after photos, notes on the grooming experience and insights into the dog’s condition and coat via a playful client video.Adding to the positive experience of a private appointment without other dog interactions and the elimination of wait times are trucks operated on lithium batteries, creating a much quieter and cleaner environment for pets and neighbors as opposed to gas and generators.Best-in-class customer service, provided by a passionate team dedicated to making the business a fun process for people and their pets, has led to numerous five-star reviews for the brand. It has also been a win for its loyal groomers, who can earn significantly more than their brick-and-mortar and mobile counterparts thanks to careful time management and scheduling. Employees have also expressed their preference for working one-on-one with pets, which they find less stressful for dog and groomer.Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers pricing is comparable to traditional grooming options, while relieving the stress, hassle, time and cost of traveling to a groomer. Beyond complimentary bows and scents, customers enjoy upgrade options including specialty services, such as deshedding for heavy coat dogs in warmer months.

