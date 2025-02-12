Tom Brady Joins Cloudera as Keynote Speaker as Company Kicks Off FY26 with Game-Changing Data and AI Capabilities

Seven-time World Champion and entrepreneur spoke at company’s sales event to bestow leadership expertise as Cloudera prepares for another momentous year

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudera , the only true hybrid platform for data, analytics, and AI, welcomed Tom Brady as a guest speaker during the company’s annual Sales Kick Off, ELEVATE26, on February 11. Brady—interviewed onstage by Cloudera CEO Charles Sansbury and CRO Frank O’Dowd—offered attendees his advice on leadership, perseverance, teamwork, and what it takes to win.

Taking place February 10-13 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Cloudera’s ELEVATE26 marks the beginning of a new fiscal year for the data and AI leader. Brady’s perspective on his personal and professional journey set the tone as the company plans for another successful year. In particular, his advice on how to stay motivated, maintain a solution-first mindset, and excel beyond expectations aligned with the business strategies and goals that Cloudera delivered to its more than 700 staff in attendance.

“As one of the undisputed greatest athletes of all time, Tom was the perfect keynote speaker for our team this week,” said O’Dowd. “Cloudera has an unwavering commitment to being the best at what we do. We’ve had an incredibly successful year and are prepared to continue to lead the AI and data space and model the way into the future.”

2024 was a milestone year for Cloudera with the company reaching over $1 billion in revenue by year end. With demand for trusted, governed AI and data management solutions skyrocketing, Cloudera prioritized investments in its platform and partnership ecosystem to deliver robust capabilities to its global customer base. This includes acquiring Verta’s operational AI platform and Octopai’s data lineage and catalog platform , and unleashing several key features—most recently new AI assistants and a retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) studio .

“The success we achieved last year is just the beginning,” said Sansbury. “Tom said it best: never settle. That’s exactly the mantra we’re going to bring into 2025 as we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible for our customers by delivering on the promise of supporting true hybrid, enabling modern data architectures, and accelerating enterprise AI.”

