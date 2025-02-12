Digits AI Invoicing — The World’s Most Automated Invoicing Solution, Built Specifically For Startups and Small Businesses

AI accounting innovator, Digits, continues reimagining the future of business finance by introducing an AI invoicing solution seamlessly integrated into its AI accounting platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digits, the creator of the world’s first AI accounting platform, today announces a breakthrough in invoice automation with the launch of Digits AI Invoicing. Designed specifically for startups and small businesses, this state-of-the-art solution transforms the traditional, error-prone, time-consuming invoicing process into one that is beautiful, simple, and fully automated. Leveraging cutting-edge ML technology, Digits AI Invoicing empowers business owners to generate, send, and track invoices in seconds—letting them focus on growth rather than manual data entry.

"The worst part of owning a business is running the business—sending out invoices, nagging your customers, tracking down payments—it's a huge time sink," said Digits CEO Jeff Seibert. “With AI Invoicing, we’re taking another giant leap in finance automation. Our new solution simplifies and automates your AR workflows, saving you countless hours as receivables and payments are automatically reconciled to your books.”

Advanced Invoicing Intelligence

Digits is the leader in AI accounting technology, leveraging over a dozen in-house, custom-trained predictive and generative ML models to deliver highly accurate and reliable accounting automation. Built on this robust technology stack, Digits AI Invoicing automatically pulls in customer details, pricing, and payment terms to generate accurate invoices with minimal input and fully automates the end-to-end bookkeeping as each invoice progresses through the AR workflow. Bank-grade security, including SOC 2 Type II compliance, guarantees all sensitive financial information stays protected within the Digits encrypted infrastructure.

Designed for Speed and Accuracy

Engineered with performance in mind, Digits AI Invoicing features an intuitive, kanban-style interface that allows business owners to manage their invoicing workflows visually, with just a few clicks. Real-time payment tracking and smart, automated follow-ups ensure that every invoice is monitored from dispatch to payment, reducing errors, accelerating payments, and improving cash flow.

Beautiful. Integrated. Automated.

Digits AI Invoicing integrates directly into your Digits accounting for a seamlessly streamlined experience—eliminating the need for any additional configuration. With every aspect of your invoicing workflow built right in—from beautiful, customizable templates that capture your branding to real-time data synchronization with your existing accounting system—business owners can manage all their financial processes in one intuitive platform.

Experience Digits AI Invoicing today and free up valuable time for what truly matters: growing your business. http://digits.com/products/invoicing

About Digits

Digits is accounting, reimagined. Delivering clean books, powerful insights, and intuitive reports on time—every time—Digits has built the first modern accounting platform in over 20 years. Designed from the ground up to automate bookkeeping and accounting for tech-forward businesses, Digits pairs cutting-edge AI with expert US-based CPAs to provide full-service accounting solutions for startups and small businesses. Founded in 2018 by serial entrepreneur Jeff Seibert, Digits launched its innovative platform in November 2023 and is backed by $97.5M in funding from Benchmark, GV, Softbank, and more than 70 angel investors. Learn more at https://www.digits.com.

Contact:

press@digits.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35fa80ad-201f-4a55-8762-d807c34743ff

Digits AI Invoicing Advanced Invoicing Intelligence

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.