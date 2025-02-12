State and Local Leaders Showcase Brownfield Redevelopments’ Power to Revitalize Communities and Boost Economies

UTICA, Mich.—By turning vacant lots to vibrant destinations, brownfield redevelopment is reshaping communities across Michigan. On Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) Director Phil Roos joined state and local leaders at Jimmy John’s Field to highlight the impact of brownfield investments and discuss how revitalizing contaminated properties is driving economic growth, creating jobs and improving quality of life.

For nearly 80 years, the site of Jimmy John’s Field sat vacant as an unregulated landfill, unusable due to contamination concerns. Today, it is a state-of-the-art baseball stadium that is home to the United Shore Professional Baseball League and features 4,500 seats and a full-service restaurant. Since opening in 2016, Jimmy John’s Field has become a major economic driver for the region, generating $13 million in capital investment and attracting more than 300,000 visitors per year. The stadium has also created 25 full-time and 120 part-time jobs. This project was made possible by a $1 million EGLE Brownfield Redevelopment Loan and an additional $800,000 from EGLE, which helped mitigate contamination so the site could be redeveloped. EGLE also provided a $126,800 grant to assist with monitoring and protection of methane vents along the property.

“Brownfield redevelopment isn’t just about cleaning up contamination—it’s about creating opportunity,” said Director Roos. “Jimmy John’s Field is a prime example of how strategic investments can turn a long-abandoned site into a destination that boosts the local economy, creates jobs and enhances quality of life. EGLE remains dedicated to ensuring that every community has the resources needed to reclaim and repurpose these spaces, unlocking their full potential for generations to come.”

“For the past decade, community leaders have worked hard with the state and other local partners to give new life to this brownfield site, and this investment shows the success story that is Jimmy John’s Field,” said State Senator Michael Webber, R-Rochester Hills. “This visionary effort has not only proven to provide a wonderful space for the community, but also continues to attract economic growth and development for Utica and the surrounding area.”

The redevelopment of Jimmy John’s Field was also supported by $700,000 from the Macomb County U.S. EPA Revolving Loan Fund, a $500,000 appropriation from the City of Utica for property purchase and demolition, and a $2 million federal grant to complete the final leg of the Clinton River Trail. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources also contributed a Quality of Life Grant for the Clinton River hike and bike trail.

“Jimmy John's Field has contributed to the revitalization of our downtown,” said Mayor Calandrino. “We are happy with the addition of new businesses necessary to make our downtown thrive. The partnership between the City, General Sports and Entertainment, LLC, and EGLE helped facilitate this growth in Utica.”

"The EGLE Brownfield Program helped both the ballpark project and our new mixed-use building that is in development in downtown Utica to get off the ground,” said Andy Appleby, CEO, General Sports/ United Shore Professional Baseball League. “Due to the environmental issues at these locations, these projects, which are helping to revitalize historic downtown Utica, likely would not have been possible without the assistance provided through EGLE's Brownfield Program."

The event included a tour of Jimmy Johns Field, featuring the stadium, restaurant, suites and surrounding areas, followed by a roundtable discussion about the impact the redevelopment of Jimmy John's Field has had on the local community. Since 2019, Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has prioritized brownfield redevelopment, with EGLE providing more than $160 million in brownfield grants, loans and incentives to 402 sites across 50 communities—supporting over 19,229 jobs.

"Jimmy John's Field is the perfect example of how local passions can become statewide priorities," said Macomb County Executive Mark A. Hackel. "Working with Andy Applebee and his team, the City of Utica, and the State of Michigan, Macomb County played an integral role in turning a once deficient site into a celebrated community destination."

For more information on the program, visit Michigan.gov/egleBrownfields