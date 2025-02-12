ASEAN Leads Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Growth at 6.8% CAGR During 2025-2035, Global Market Size to Hit USD 3,847.6 Million Mark by 2035 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The passenger boarding bridge industry is expanding due to rising demand for large aircraft, AI & IoT integration, and sustainability initiatives. The ASEAN region leads with a 6.8% CAGR, driven by rapid airport expansions, aligning with the global shift toward modernized aviation infrastructure.

NEWARK, Del:, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI), the global passenger boarding bridge market is poised for significant growth, with its valuation expected to rise from USD 2,210.2 Million in 2025 to USD 3,847.6 Million by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing number of airports, rising demand for large aircraft, and longer life cycles of boarding bridges.

Additionally, public-private partnerships in airside operations present further opportunities for expansion. However, challenges such as rising training costs and a shortage of skilled personnel may impact market momentum.

Discover Possibilities: Request Your Sample Insights Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d34363234

Expanding Aviation Infrastructure to Propel Market Growth:

The rise in global air travel has led to continuous expansion in airport infrastructure, directly influencing the demand for passenger boarding bridges. Many airports worldwide are modernizing their terminals to enhance passenger experience and streamline boarding processes.

The shift toward large aircraft with higher passenger capacities necessitates the development of advanced boarding bridge solutions capable of accommodating varying aircraft sizes. As airlines upgrade their fleets, demand for dual and multi-aircraft bridges is expected to surge.

Furthermore, technological advancements in automated and smart boarding bridges have enhanced efficiency, reducing turnaround times and improving safety. The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and remote monitoring systems has further strengthened the reliability and operational efficiency of passenger boarding bridges.





Market Forecast: 2025 to 2035

The passenger boarding bridge industry is projected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR from 2025 to 2035. This steady expansion is driven by increasing airport construction projects, airline fleet expansions, and airport privatization initiatives.

2025 Market Value : USD 2,210.2 Million

: USD 2,210.2 Million 2035 Market Value : USD 3,847.6 Million

: USD 3,847.6 Million CAGR (2025-2035): 5.7%



The growth rate varies across regions, with ASEAN nations leading at 6.8% CAGR, followed by the USA at 5.3%, Germany at 5.1%, and the UK at 4.9%. Japan, despite its highly developed aviation infrastructure, is expected to see a slower yet steady growth rate of 4.5% CAGR.

Large Aircraft Demand Boosting Adoption of Advanced Boarding Bridges:

The aviation industry is experiencing a significant transition toward larger aircraft such as the Airbus A350, Boeing 777X, and Boeing 787 Dreamliner. This shift requires customized and adaptable passenger boarding bridges to ensure seamless connectivity between terminals and aircraft.

Additionally, the increasing number of wide-body aircraft being used for long-haul international routes is compelling airport operators to invest in multi-lobe telescopic passenger boarding bridges that can cater to aircraft of varying heights and door configurations.

Key Drivers of Large Aircraft Adoption:

Growth in long-haul international travel

Airline preference for fuel-efficient, high-capacity aircraft

Expansion of airport hub-and-spoke models

Infrastructure investments in mega airports

As major airports upgrade to accommodate these aircraft, manufacturers of passenger boarding bridges are focusing on customization, automation, and durability to meet operational needs.

Explore Report Details for In-Depth Insights! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/passenger-boarding-bridge-market

Challenges: Training Costs and Skilled Labor Shortage

While the passenger boarding bridge market is set for growth, high training costs and a shortage of skilled professionals present challenges.

The complexity of modern passenger boarding bridges requires specialized training for operators, increasing costs for airport authorities.

A dearth of skilled personnel in handling advanced automation and smart boarding bridge technologies may slow adoption in some regions.

To address these concerns, market players are investing in AI-based training modules, remote maintenance solutions, and standardized global certifications to enhance workforce competency.

“The passenger boarding bridge market is evolving with a strong focus on automation, sustainability, and aesthetics. The integration of AI & IoT for predictive maintenance, increased adoption of glass jet bridges, and public-private partnerships will shape the market's future growth.” - opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Regional Outlook: Growth Trends Across Key Markets

USA: Strong Market Presence with 5.3% CAGR



The United States continues to be a dominant market for passenger boarding bridges due to its expanding airport infrastructure and high air passenger traffic. With several airport modernization projects underway, investments in advanced boarding bridge solutions remain robust.

UK: Steady Growth Amid Terminal Upgrades (4.9% CAGR)



The United Kingdom is witnessing significant investments in airport terminal expansions and modernization programs. London Heathrow, Manchester, and Gatwick airports are leading the way in implementing next-generation boarding solutions.

ASEAN: Fastest Growing Market at 6.8% CAGR



ASEAN nations, including Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia, are experiencing rapid aviation growth, leading to increased demand for passenger boarding bridges. With the expansion of low-cost carriers (LCCs) and new airport constructions, the ASEAN region is expected to maintain the fastest growth rate globally.

Germany: 5.1% CAGR with a Focus on Smart Airports



Germany's focus on smart airport technologies is driving demand for automated passenger boarding bridges. With airports like Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin investing in modernization, demand for technologically advanced bridges is rising.

Japan: 4.5% CAGR with Smart Airport Integration



Despite a slower growth rate, Japan’s advanced airport infrastructure ensures steady demand for automated passenger boarding bridges. The country’s focus on AI-driven automation and high passenger experience standards contributes to ongoing investments in boarding bridge technologies.

Embrace Intelligence: Request Our Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d34363234

Key Players Operating in the Global Market:

JBT Corporation

ShinMaywa Industries Ltd.

ThyssenKrupp AG

Adelte S.L.

China International Marine Containers Co. Ltd.

PT Bukaka Teknik Utama Tbk

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Airport Equipment

Vataple Machinery Co. Ltd.

FMT Sweden





Passenger Boarding Bridge Industry Segmentation Analysis:

By Model Type:

Telescopic bridges

Apron drive bridge

Dual boarding bridge system

Commuter bridge

Over-the-wing bridge

Nose-loader bridge

T-bridges





By Structure:

Steel-walled boarding bridge

Glass-walled boarding bridge

Glass-steel-walled boarding bridge





By Foundation:

Fixed boarding bridge

Movable boarding bridge

By Tunnel Type:

Air-conditioned tunnel

Non air-conditioned tunnel

By Docking Type:

Manual docking system

Intelligent docking system

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Unlock Key Market Trends: Get the Latest Heavy Engineering Solutions Industry Analysis Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/heavy-engineering-solutions

About Future Market Insights (FMI) – Industrial Automation:

The industrial automation division of Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a novel approach and innovative perspective in analyzing the industrial automation market. Comprehensive coverage of capital, portable, process, construction, industrial, and special-purpose machinery across the manufacturing sector and distinctive analysis of the installed base, consumables, replacement, and USP-feature-application matrix make us a pioneering voice in the industry. We are preferred associates with established as well as budding industry stakeholders and channel partners when it comes to sustaining, growing, and identifying new revenue prospects.

Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Industrial Automation Domain:

The global vapour blasting equipment market revenue forecasted to reach USD 196.5 Million by 2033.

The global power swivel market share anticipated to surpass USD 2,086.2 Million milestone by 2033 end.

The global truck mounted cranes market valuation projected to surpass USD 3.878 Billion by 2033.

The global sand screens market size forecasted to be valued at USD 945.4 Million by 2033 end.

The global compact power equipment rental industry predicted to exceed USD 206,557.9 Million mark by 2033.

The global demand for cable cars and ropeways is anticipated to rise at a robust 11.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

The global sales of container weighing systems are expected to increase steadily at 3.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

The global explosion proof equipment market revenue share estimated to surpass USD 10,160.5 Million by 2033.

The global agricultural equipment market value estimated to surge past USD 171.4 Million mark by 2033 end.

The global industrial stackers market forecasted to be valued at USD 24.5 Billion by the end of 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and market analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.