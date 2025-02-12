Dr. Francine Wingster-Riley Makes Broadway Debut as Executive Producer of 'When My Soul Speaks,' Starring Lisa Nichols

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Francine Wingster-Riley proudly made her Broadway debut as an Executive Producer with the one-night-only performance of "When My Soul Speaks," starring the incomparable Lisa Nichols. This landmark event, held at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on December 9th, 2024, was an electrifying showcase of storytelling, spoken word, song, and dynamic performance, marking a significant moment in both Wingster-Riley’s and Nichols' illustrious careers.

Dr. Francine Wingster-Riley’s vision and unwavering belief in Lisa Nichols' mission to merge her transformative message with the magic of theater were instrumental in bringing this extraordinary show to life. "When My Soul Speaks" is a groundbreaking theatrical debut for Nichols, blending her powerful messages of transformation with the enchantment of Broadway in what she calls "Transfor-Tainment" – where transformation meets entertainment.

"Sharing my story from the Broadway stage was one of the most profound moments of my career," said Lisa Nichols. "It was an honor to bring my life's journey and mission to such a legendary platform, creating a space where inspiration and art come together to ignite transformation in every heart present."

The performance captivated the audience, offering a mesmerizing experience that resonated deeply with attendees. Nichols, renowned for her ability to inspire millions across the globe, brought her exhilarating energy to this intimate setting, making her Broadway debut unforgettable.

Dr. Francine Wingster-Riley expressed her deep gratitude and excitement about the project's success. "I am incredibly honored to have played an integral role in bringing 'When My Soul Speaks' to the Broadway stage," Wingster-Riley shared. "Lisa Nichols' message is transformative, and it was a privilege to help her share it in a way that combines the power of theater with her inspirational storytelling."

The show was captured by the Emmy® Award-Winning team at Astonish Entertainment and DNA Films, with the intention of bringing "When My Soul Speaks" to the big screen. This collaboration aims to extend the reach of Nichols' transformative message, allowing audiences worldwide to experience the magic and inspiration of her Broadway performance.



About Francine Wingster-Riley:

Dr. Francine Wingster-Riley (affectionately known as Dr. Fran), is a renowned transformation coach, award-winning inspirational speaker, business consultant, and author, who has revolutionized the lives of millions with her empowering programs. With decades of expertise in personal, professional, and leadership development, Dr. Fran is a riveting example of how boldly pursuing your purpose can increase faith, influence, impact, and income.

As the founder and CEO of DrFranSpeaks, The SpeakHERs Academy, wiiDreams (Women Investing in Dreams) Mentorship Institute, and Ready, Set, GOals!, Dr. Fran is committed to helping individuals unlock their true potential and turn their purpose into profit. Her passion for equipping others is evident in her innovative approaches to merging personal growth with professional success. Dr. Fran's programs have helped over 25,000 individuals achieve their goals, resulting in 30% increased income, 45% improved work-life balance, and 90% higher levels of overall satisfaction.

Dr. Fran makes her debut on Broadway as an Executive Producer with “When My Soul Speaks."



About Lisa Nichols:

Lisa Nichols is one of the world’s most-requested speakers in the industry, as well as a media personality and corporate CEO whose global platform reaches over 80 million people each year. Lisa’s courage and determination have inspired fans worldwide and helped countless audiences break through to discover their own untapped talents and infinite potential. As Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Motivating the Masses, Inc., Lisa has developed workshops and programs that have transformed the lives of leaders and entrepreneurs worldwide, altering the trajectory of businesses throughout the country and across the globe. Today, fans worldwide revere Lisa for her mastery of teaching people how to accomplish unfathomable goals while connecting their soul to their message. Lisa made her Broadway debut with her performance of “When My Soul Speaks.”



For more information, press inquiries, or interview requests, please contact:

Dr. Francine Wingster-Riley

afwingster@gmail.com

