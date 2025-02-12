NEBRASKA, February 12 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Appoints Jesse Bradley to be Interim Director of DEE and DNR

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Jesse Bradley as interim director for the Department of Environment and Energy (DEE). Bradley will continue in his current role as interim director for the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). His duties overseeing DEE are effective immediately.

Gov. Pillen called out Bradley’s steady leadership of DNR since assuming the position of interim director in August 2024. This is the second time Bradley has been interim director of that agency. He was appointed in 2020 as well.

In his lead role at DNR, Bradley has worked with natural resources districts across the state to implement the Nitrogen Reduction Incentive Act. He has been part of the agency’s push to leverage new technologies to improve system processes to utilize data-informed management decisions.

Bradley has been with DNR since 2006, when he started as an integrated water management analyst. In 2012, he became head of the Water Planning Division and two years later, was promoted to deputy director of DNR. He has degrees in environmental geology and hydrogeology and is a licensed professional geologist in Nebraska.

“Water management is critical to the state of Nebraska – and we need to continue to innovate and improve water quantity and quality for the next seven generations,” said Gov. Pillen. “Jesse’s vast experience in that area, coupled with his ability to bridge the gap between local needs, the state and federal regulators, make him strongly qualified to lead DNR and DEE when they are combined through passage of LB317.”

LB317, which has been introduced on behalf of the Governor by Senator Tom Brandt, proposes naming the newly formed agency the Department of Water, Energy and Environment. The bill will have a hearing before the Natural Resources Committee on Thursday, Feb. 13.

The Environment Quality Council (EQC) provides names to the Governor for consideration as director of DEE. Gov. Pillen said he will continue to consult with the group as the legislation moves ahead.