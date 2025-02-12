Wyoming has the 2nd highest employee quit rate in the US, research reveals

The best and worst US states for workplace culture in 2025

Wyoming has the 2nd highest quit rate in America, research shows. However, salary growth rivals East coast states including Massachusetts and New Jersey.

WY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The retreat from remote work continues, as companies including Dell, Amazon and JP Morgan introduce 5-day week return to office policies. As Donald Trump orders all federal workers to return to the office full-time, and major companies like Google scrap their DEI goals, there has never been a more crucial time for businesses to prioritize their wellbeing programs and create an employee-focused work environment.As 2025 sets out to be the dawn of the return-to-office era, new research by People Managing People exposes the best and worst US states for workplace culture.When it comes to the US states where workers are most likely to quit their jobs, the research shows Wyoming ranked in 2nd place, with 3.7% of employed people quitting their jobs, way above the average quit rate across the whole of the US (1.9%).The top 10 US states where workers are the most likely to quit their jobs:1. Alaska (3.8% quit rate)2. Wyoming (3.7% quit rate)3. Montana (3.0% quit rate)4. West Virginia (2.8% quit rate)5. Idaho (2.7% quit rate)6. Indiana (2.7% quit rate)7. Delaware (2.5% quit rate)8. Colorado (2.5% quit rate)9. Florida (2.5% quit rate)10. South Carolina (2.4% quit rate).The index reveals that as a whole, America’s workforce is in urgent need of reform when it comes to workplace culture and wellbeing.Analyzing 24 metrics including the number of hours worked, salary growth, access to subsidized commuting, health insurance and quit rates across each US state, the index revealed Wyoming ranks 50th in the list, with a score of just 10/100 for state policies to protect worker's rights, and just 64% of workers having access to paid personal leave.However, the index revealed Wyoming's salary growth is higher than East coast states including Massachusetts, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. The average salary has grown by 11.17% in Wyoming, whilst in Massachusetts it has grown by 10.13%, 10.22% in New Jersey, and 7.99% in the District of Columbia.The 10 Best US States for Workplace Culture:1. District of Columbia2. New York3. Illinois4. New Jersey5. Massachusetts6. Connecticut7. Washington8. California9. Ohio10. MarylandTo read the full study on workplace culture in the US, visit: https://peoplemanagingpeople.com/culture/workplace/the-best-and-worst-states-for-workplace-culture/ ENDS

