Design Leaders Host Fire Recovery Fundraiser—For The Love of Home: Designing New Beginnings

For The Love of Home

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KNEEDLER FAUCHÈRE, MIMI LONDON, QUINTUS, AND THOMAS LAVIN TO HOSTFOR THE LOVE OF HOME: DESIGNING NEW BEGINNINGSA Day of Inspiring Programming on March 19to Uplift the Design Community Following the FiresProceeds to Benefit Key Organizations Involved in Recovery—Four of Los Angeles’ leading design showrooms have banded together to produce a day of inspiring programming designed to reinvigorate the design community following the devastation of last month’s fires throughout the city. On March 19, Presenting Sponsors Kneedler Fauchère, Mimi London, Quintus, and Thomas Lavin will host For The Love of Home: Designing New Beginnings at their Pacific Design Center showrooms, alongside additional programming from a wide array of other PDC showrooms & galleries.All ticket proceeds plus net proceeds from sponsorship fees will benefit four vital organizations at the forefront of helping Angelenos recover: LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund, LA Can Do, LA Fire Department Foundation, and Pasadena Humane.For The Love of Home: Designing New Beginnings will feature engaging discussions, industry insights, and creative inspiration, all centered around the theme of renewal and transformation. The four Presenting Sponsors will host keynote events throughout the day. Keynotes will be moderated by Dennis Scully, host of the Business of Home podcast and The Thursday Show. Speakers as of today include:• Michael Kovac of KOVAC, a world-renowned architecture practice centered on humanistic and sustainable design principles. Kovac credits his home’s fire-resistant design as the reason it is still standing today. And is introducing a new company to help others rebuild theirs.• Gabe Osburn, Director of Planning & Economic Development for the city of Santa Rosa. Osburn led the effort to recover & rebuild after the 2017 Tubbs fire, which up until this year was the most destructive wildfire in California history.• Bernard Trainor, a multidisciplinary artist as well as founder & creative director of Ground Studio, a landscape architecture practice, which focuses on the nuanced intersections where nature and human collaboration converge. Influenced by memory, climate change, drought and fires, his work explores the lasting images and dramatic changes he has observed.Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore the latest spring collections and celebrate the season’s newest introductions from the array of international furniture, textile, lighting, wall & floor coverings, art, and accessory brands represented at the 60+ showrooms at the PDC.“The sense of community, caring, and kindness we have felt across our city since the devastating fires erupted is a reminder of the goodness in humanity,” said Gina Dewitt, CEO/President, KF Showrooms, Kneedler Fauchère Group. “As PDC tenants and members of the larger art and design community, we felt it was critical to be part of that wave of uplifting energy, and to find a meaningful way to raise funds for the important foundations supporting our city as we rebuild. Please join us and help support this wonderful city we proudly call home!”“Nearly 40 years ago, I arrived in Los Angeles to a city and community that I love,” said Mark Boone, President/CEO, Mimi London. “I still do. That’s why it’s essential to lend assistance to so many that have lost so much.”“When the PDC decided to postpone West Week, we immediately came together and started planning the event,” said Jobi Blachy, CEO Quintus. “First, we wanted to make sure that the design industry had a platform to support those impacted by the fires, but equally important we wanted to create an educational opportunity for the A&D community since they will be playing such an integral role in the rebuild of Palisades and Altadena. The keynote speakers are going to have so much interesting and relevant information for our community. This is a can’t-miss event!”“This fire was not something that we watched on TV on the other side of the world - it happened to our homes - to our friends, family, and colleagues,” said Thomas Lavin, Founder & CEO, Thomas Lavin. “As a third-generation Palisadian, it was devastating watching my childhood landmarks turn to ash. And utterly inspiring the way the community, near and far, has come together to provide aid in so many ways. In this deepest sadness there is hope and inspiration for our future.”Tickets for the For the Love of Home: Designing New Beginnings are $75 per person and are available for purchase at https://www.fortheloveofhome.info . All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit these four organizations:About LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund—An emergency relief fund for artists and arts workers in all disciplines who have lost residences, studios, or livelihoods or have otherwise been impacted by the devastating Los Angeles fires, created by a coalition of major arts organizations and philanthropists in Los Angeles, the U.S. and around the world.About LA Can Do—Creatives Aid in Natural Disasters Org is a nonprofit initiative uniting designers, builders, operators, and volunteers to help individuals and families recover from natural disasters. Together, we create welcoming, safe spaces for those displaced by wildfires and other crises to rebuild their lives with dignity and hope.About LA Fire Departement Foundation—The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Foundation provides vital equipment and funds critical programs to help the LAFD save lives and protect communities. In recent years, the LAFD Foundation has assisted the Department by providing specialized equipment such as a wildland bulldozer, night-vision flight goggles, emergency fire shelters, thermal imaging cameras, drones, and swift-water rescue boats.About Pasadena Humane— Pasadena Humane is more than an animal shelter; they are a community-supported animal resource center providing compassion and care for all animals. Since 1903, Pasadena Humane has offered lifesaving programs and services for animals and the people who love them in the Greater Los Angeles Area. They have helped over 1000 animals displaced by the Eaton fire.Thank you to the Pacific Design Center for their support of For The Love of Home: Designing New Beginnings.For more information, please contact:

